AVR’s James Green wins the 2019 Axmouth Challenge

AVR members at the 2019 Axmouth Challenge Archant

There was great weather for the 2019 Axmouth Challenge series of races and AVR had great success with James Green winning the main nine-mile multi-terrain event, beating the course record by a full two minutes, finishing in 55:50, writes Dave Mutter.

After a very fast start, James was in third spot, but made his move up the long drag to Rousdon after mile five and clung on to win.

Sam Hopton of SWRR was second in a time of 56:06 and Angelo Pieris, of East End RR, took third place in 56:30.

Jo Davey of Honiton RC was the first lady home, finishing 25th overall in 1:12:47 with Clare Hansford the first F50, second lady overall in 1:13:01 and Eleanor Wood was first F60 and also third lady to finish in her time of 1:13:29.

Other AVR times were: Rob Collier, fourth, 1:00:40; Karl Hodson, seventh, 1:02:37; James Glennie, 10th, 1:04:58; Anthony Chadwick, 17th, 1:10:14; Joel Seward, 19th, 1:11:01; Jonathan Day, 23rd, 1:12:32; Chloe Burridge, First F17, 29th overall, 1:13:52; Andrew Hartnell, 37th, 1:17:46; Kerry Board, third F40, 42nd overall, 1:20:24; Richard Matthews, 43rd, 1:20:57; Margaret Pearce, first F45, 44th overall, 1:22:05; Alan Morbey, second M60, 45th overall, 1:22:05; Ron Seward, first M65, 46th overall, 1:22:08; Cliff Marriott, 51st, 1:23:44; Emma Parris, 56th, 1:24:27; Ragnhild Kordt Richards, 61st, 1:26:40; Angela Kerr 69th, 1:29:15 and Andrew Sayers, first M70, 81st overall, 1:36:10.

The five-mile event was won by James Phillips in 40:19 with Sarah Shepley the first AVR, finishing eighth in 54:32. She was followed by Mark Spraggs, who finished 11th in a time of 56:27.

Other AVR times and finishes were: Susan Wall, 12th, 1:00:00; Rachael Tattershall, 15th, 1:02:49; Carolyn Nation, 16th, 1:04:52; Rachel Hiscock, 19th, 1:06:03; Pam Goddard, 20th 1:08:14 and Sam Summers, Vicky Austin and Denise Burgess, joint 22nd in 1:17:36.

The three-mile challenge was won by Alexandra Carter in 22:12 with AVR Sam Eyre taking second place in 23:04 and Ethan Paynter was third in 25:34.

AVR Noah Remington was fourth in 26:47 and Naomi Glennie came sixth in 30:54. There was also a one-mile race and this was won by Isaac Parris in 09:27. The village came out in force to marshal and provide bacon butties and cake, so hopefully Axmouth Village Hall funds were given a good boost.