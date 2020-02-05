Advanced search

AVR's Jon Day impresses at a Chilly Challenge Aquathlon

PUBLISHED: 08:30 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:30 05 February 2020

AVR's Jon Day and Antony Chadwick at Langport. Picture: AVR

AVR's Jon Day and Antony Chadwick at Langport. Picture: AVR

Two AVRs made an early start to journey to Langport for the Chilly Challenge Aquathlon, writes Dave Mutter.

This is a 250m (10 lengths) pool swim followed by a 5k run around the sports fields of Huish Leisure Centre & School.

Jon Day was the very first competitor to cross the finish line, but was seventh overall out of 21 finishers in a time of 27:50. The swim-transition-run times were all combined into one time, no split timing was given. Antony Chadwick was 11th in an overall time of 30:45.

Even though the run course was extremely slippery in places, both AVR members reported that they had enjoyed event.

Langport Tri Club do a Summer Aquathlon Race Series, which is highly recommended to do and many thanks to all involved.

●The latest Seaton Parkrun proved to be a successful one for AVR as they took the first three places with Simon Dimmock winning in a time of 18:29, Joel Seward taking second in 18:67 and third was Matt Orsman in 18:41.

Stevie Potter of Chard RRC was the first female in a time of 21:25 and second female was Honiton RC's Jo Buxton in a time of 22:21 while third was Jane Beech of N1 Tri Cub in 22:35.

