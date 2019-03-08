Advanced search

AVR’s Patrick Devine-Wright impresses at the Hardmoors Ultra in Yorkshire

PUBLISHED: 13:43 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:43 21 March 2019

The 19-mile Grizzly paled into insignificance as AVR member Patrick Devine-Wright took part in the Hardmoors ultra race along the Cleveland Way in Yorkshire on Saturday, writes Carol Austin.

The race is 53 miles in length with 3,000m of ascent. Patrick finished in an impressive seventh place in a time of nine hours and 35 minutes.

The weather conditions were severe, with strong headwinds and driving horizontal rain, leading to over 100 runners failing to finish.

