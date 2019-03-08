AVR’s Tim Lenton fourth at the 2019 Grizzly

The winds blew, but the sun shone on the 2,178 finishers in the 2019 Grizzly and Cub runs (Trails of the Unexpected), writes Dave Mutter.

With a howling north-westerly, it was decided to cut out a bit of the course near Berry Barton to stop runners blowing off the cliff, but everything else was there, including the very boggy bogs with a twist and the infamous stairway to heaven climb up Under Hooken.

Runners were refreshed with a special treat of a cup of Darkplace Brewery’s finest ale and at the end some Lugger Spiced Rum courtesy of Lyme Bay Winery!

The times are not chip times, but taken from the start of the race. The spectators were out in force to see Ceri Rees of Wild Running storm around the over 19-mile course to win in 2:19:37, with David Green of Northampton Road Runners taking second place in 2:20:28 and Steve Kenyon of Gloucester AC, finishing third in a time of 2:24:31 while fourth place went to AVR’s Tim Lenton, 2:25:13.

The first female home was Mary Menon of Ilfracombe RC, finishing 10th overall in a superb 2:33:15 with Lucy MacAlister of Bristol & West AC the second lady in 2:34:40 and Rachel Astington of Running For Time, third lady, 2:44:48.

There were many excellent times posted by AVRs, many attempting that distance for the first time, and other AVR results were: Matthew Clist, 4th, 2:28:55; James Green, 8th, 2:32:22; Patrick Devine-Wright, 12th, 2:34:41; Robert Collier, 22nd, 2:38:30; Karl Hodson, 31st, 2:40:49; Matthew Hewer, 44th, 2:44:36; Simon Dimmock, 50th, 2:46:40; Simon Bayliss, 60th, 2:48:18; Raymond Coombes, 89th, 2:54:53; James Glennie, 92nd, 2:55:31; Lee Moran, 96th, 2:56:07; Rupert Pady, 135th, 3:01:22; Stephen Grigg, 183rd, 3:09:40; Wayne Trump, 188th, 3:10:08; Joel Seward, 211th, 3:13:49; Karen Eyre, 225th, 3:16:14; Simon Davey, 256th, 3:18:34; Chris Polley, 258th, 3:18:43; Fran Hodson, 280th, 3:20:09; Eleanor Wood, 295th, 3:21:36; Susan Hayes, 364th, 3:26:45; Louise Tucker, 398th, 3:29:42; Anthony Chadwick, 417th, 3:30:57; Kerry Board, 436th, 3:33:17; Cameron Hill, 440th, 3:33:41; Patrick Kinsella, 494th, 3:38:24; Alan Morbey, 497th, 3:38:48; Tim Sibley, 610th, 3:47:42; Richard Jackson, 635th, 3:49:28; Steve Haines, 640th, 3:50:17; Stuart Oliver, 722nd, 3:56:22; Ferenc Kovacs, 730th, 3:57:27; Andrew Hartnell, 731st, 3:57:27; Caroline French 850th, 4:05:20; Tony Wood, 907th, 4:11:34; May Wood, 908th, 4:11:35; Ian Clements, 925th, 4:13:11; Mark Spraggs, 929th, 4:13:29; John Larcombe, 945th, 4:15:11; Paul Tolchard, 950th, 4:15:36; Yvette Hill, 990th, 4:19:41; Chris Hill, 991st, 4:19:41; Keith Agland, 1,158th, 4:32:55; Sarah Herfet, 1,201st, 4:38:44; Tracey Anning-Beckett, 1,202nd, 4:38:44; Stephen Morbey, 1,363rd, 4:57:57; Julia Mallon, 1,385th, 5:02:36; Rachael Tattershall, 1,386th, 5:02:37; Helen Holmes, 1,387th, 5:02:37; Simon Cook 1433rd; 5:08:35 Amie Sibley, 1,458th, 5:15:11; Sandra Mortimer, 1,459th, 5:15:11; Lynn Sloman, 1,467th, 5:16:49; Richard Dodge, 1,511th, 5:25:12; Hayley Eate, 1,519th, 5:26:05; Ollie Barrett, 1,520th, 5:26:06; Nick Adams, 1,521st, 5:26:06.

Many thanks to the landowners who allow us to cross their private land, the sponsors, including Scimitar Sportwear Specialists, East Devon Sports Therapy, Lyme Bay Winery and Photo-fit.net, plus many others and, of course, the marshals standing for hours guiding the runners.

Special thanks to all spectators who once again not only cheered the runners on, but provided them with much-needed sustenance and thanks to the small Grizzly Committee, led by Tony Smith, for all their hard work.