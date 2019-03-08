Advanced search

AVR's Tim Lenton runs to victory in Honiton Hippo

PUBLISHED: 22:32 15 April 2019

AVRs at the Honiton Hippo meeting. Picture AXE VALLEY RUNNERS

AVRs at the Honiton Hippo meeting. Picture AXE VALLEY RUNNERS

There were 192 runners taking part in this year’s Honiton Hippo, writes Dave Mutter.

It was a chilly start, but the first three miles had a good elevation gain, so we all warmed up in time to go through all the mud and river crossings.

The race was won by AVR's Tim Lenton in 50:37. The first lady back was Lucy Macalister of Bristol.

Eleanor Wood had a brilliant run, coming first in her age grade at 1:05. Other AVR times were Peter Knox, 1:25, and Emma Richardson, Bec Davey, Kirsty Farrington, Denise Burges, Vicky Austin, Sam Summers and Maxine Sweetman all came in together at 2:02.

Thirty-seven runners completed the associated 3k Calf. The race was won by Alfie Gibbons from Honiton RC in 11:13.

AVR's Sam Eyre had a great run, coming third in 11:22. Many thanks, to Roger, Howard and the Honiton team for a great race.

