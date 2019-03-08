AVR's Tim Lenton runs to victory in Honiton Hippo
There were 192 runners taking part in this year’s Honiton Hippo, writes Dave Mutter.
It was a chilly start, but the first three miles had a good elevation gain, so we all warmed up in time to go through all the mud and river crossings.
The race was won by AVR's Tim Lenton in 50:37. The first lady back was Lucy Macalister of Bristol.
Eleanor Wood had a brilliant run, coming first in her age grade at 1:05. Other AVR times were Peter Knox, 1:25, and Emma Richardson, Bec Davey, Kirsty Farrington, Denise Burges, Vicky Austin, Sam Summers and Maxine Sweetman all came in together at 2:02.
Thirty-seven runners completed the associated 3k Calf. The race was won by Alfie Gibbons from Honiton RC in 11:13.
AVR's Sam Eyre had a great run, coming third in 11:22. Many thanks, to Roger, Howard and the Honiton team for a great race.