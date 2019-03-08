AVR's Tim Sibley heads to Wales to take on one of the world's hardest Ironmans

AVR's David Cooke representing GB Masters in the 200m in Venice. Picture: AVR Archant

Last Sunday Tim Sibley took part in Ironman Wales in Tenby, which has the reputation of being one of the hardest Ironman races in the world, writes Carol Austin.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was a perfect morning for the race and as the sun started to rise at 7am Tim lined up on Tenby North beach with the 2,000 other entrants for the 2.4-mile swim.

Tim swam well in the calm conditions to complete the swim 1:14:27. One of the peculiarities of Ironman Wales is the 1km run through Tenby cheered on by the amazing crowds from the swim to transition where you start the 112-mile bike ride. The bike course follows a loop around Pembrokeshire, past beaches, castles and hills a-plenty, with crowds on the final hill making it feel like the Tour de France. Tim had a great ride finishing the 112 miles in 6:32:08.

The final marathon run (26.2 miles) consists of four hilly loops around Tenby. The support on the course was amazing and Tim was really pleased to complete the marathon in 4:24:27 and cross the line in a total time of 12:38:11 to become an Ironman, in 512 place out of 1876 finishers, 72nd/280 in his age group. Congratulations, Tim, on an amazing feat.

On Sunday Ellie Dominey took part in the Darley Moor Sprint Duathlon. This 5k run - 20k bike - 2.5k run event was a qualifying event for the World Duathlon Championships, to be held in Amsterdam in September 2020. The chance of a GB cap meant a high quality field and being just seven months post-partum Ellie wasn't at full fitness, but was looking for a top four in age group to secure selection.

Not the best of build-ups when the night before her baby was ill and ended up in hospital, but after lots of coffee and adrenaline, Ellie made the start line.

The course was multiple laps of the Darley Moor motor racing circuit in Derbyshire. A very flat course didn't play to Ellie's cycling strengths as a climber but the run was better than expected with 19:39 5k and 10:08 splits.

Ellie absolutely nailed it, finishing as tenth woman overall and second in her age category to take one of the four automatic spots for the GB team.

Another GB vest for AVR on its way!

To read a full report of all of AVR's recent events, visit www.midweekherald.co.uk