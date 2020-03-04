Advanced search

AVR duo tackle the Sidmouth Aquathlon

PUBLISHED: 17:36 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:36 04 March 2020

Gill and Jon Day took part in the Sidmouth Aquathlon, the first aquathlon in a series of five events organised by Exeter Tri Club, writes Dave Mutter.

Gill competed in the novice race, comprising of a 300m swim (12x lengths) followed by a 1.5-mile run. Gill had a swim and transition time of 10:9 and a good run time of 14:59 to finish in 25.58, 12th out of 13 novice finishers. Jon did the sprint race, a 600m swim (24 lengths), then a three-mile run.

He had a good swim and transition time of 15:24 and a steady run time of 22:38, finishing in 38:03, 25th out of 51 sprint finishers and 7th in age category. There are still four more Novice & Sprint Events to do all around Devon. The Novice events are very first timers friendly; see www.exetertri.co.uk for more details.

