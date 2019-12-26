Advanced search

AVR six enjoy the Escot 'Fun Run'

PUBLISHED: 08:41 26 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:41 26 December 2019

AVR members at the Escot Fun Run. Picture AVR

AVR members at the Escot Fun Run. Picture AVR

A fabulously organised and well marshalled 7.5 mile 'Fun Run' incorporated plenty of mud, hills, tinsel and a giant water slide at Escot on Saturday, writes Dave Mutter.

AVR had a number of members involved. Jo Orsman, Denise Burges and Carolyn Nation crossed the line in 2:01:10, closely followed by Sam Summers, Shirley Salter and Maxine Sweetman in 2:03:24.

Meanwhile, another AVR member, Chet Gillespie, competed in round three of the Dorset Cross Country Championships. The race was 8km and held at Canford School. Chet had a fantastic result finishing second overall and first U20 in 27:50. Chet crossed the line just 30 seconds behind the winner. Chet has been quietly improving throughout the year and we are all looking forward to following him through 2020 to see him progress further

The AVR Thursday gang had a proper Christmas training session on Thursday when everyone assembled at Dave and Liz Thomas's house in Christmas attire and proceeded to The Kingfisher for a festive noggin.

It was then back to the house where there was soup and hot dogs to be devoured along with seasonal refreshments.

A collection was made and £105 was collected for the Seaton foodbank. Many thanks, to Dave and Liz for being perfect hosts.

The latest Seaton Parkrun was won by Chard RRC's Wayne Loveridge in a time of 17:19.

He was followed home by PE Triathlete Luke Reed in 18:36 and AVR's Joel Seward was next in 19:22. AVR's Ellie Dominey was the first female in 20:20 followed by Kendra Druce, 22:03 and Anna Corby of Croydon Harriers in 22:43.

