AVR's Jake Smith to run in Poland after superb top three berth in London at the Vitality Big Half

AVRs Jake Smith in action at the U23 European Championships in Sweden. Picture AVR Archant

Jake Smith ran in the Vitality Big Half in London on Sunday, which also served as a British Half Marathon Championships race, writes Dave Mutter.

Jake Smith on the podium at England Athletics South West Cross Country Championships. Picture: AVR Jake Smith on the podium at England Athletics South West Cross Country Championships. Picture: AVR

On a sunny yet blustery day, Jake ran exceptionally well against many of the best current British distance runners, as well as against Kenenisa Bekele, the current world record and Olympic record holder in both the 5,000 metre and 10,000 metre events who won in a new course record of 60:22.

Jake paced the race well and finished strongly in 3rd place (2nd British finisher) in a new PB and British Under 23 record of 62:00. This gives Jake automatic qualification for the British team at the World Half Marathon championships scheduled to take place in Poland on the March 29.

Due to recent family illnesses, Ellie Dominey decided not to go to Spain this week to compete in the European Duathlon championships, so instead she entered the Exmouth Ocean Brave 10k. This new multi-terrain race went out on the muddy cliff tops to Sandy Bay and all the way back along the beach - a three-mile long sandy slog into a tough headwind - to reach the Exmouth Marina, then back on the promenade to the finish at Ocean. Ellie was pleased to finish as 1st lady and 3rd overall in 44:50.

Amie and Tim Sibley travelled to South Wales to take part in the City of Newport Half Marathon along with 2000 other runners. The course takes the runners to the north of Newport following alongside the River Usk, crossing it four times.

Both were pleased to come away with PBs. Tim finished 208th in 1:34:34 and Amie finished 1483rd in 2:15:48.

Vicki Wraight ran the postponed Exeter half marathon on a lovely sunny morning, though still a bit windy. She took over a minute off her PB finishing in approx. 1:56:09 and awaits the official results for confirmation.

Once again Wayne Loveridge of Chard RRC won the latest Seaton parkrun in 17:23, followed by AVR Simon Dimmock 2nd, 19:12 and Dean Churchill of P.E. Triathletes 3rd, 19:26.

AVR's Ellie Dominey was the first female in 22:12 followed by Jane Beech of N1Tri Club in 22:26 and Honiton RC's Ceri Oak, 22:33.