Advanced search

AVR's Jake Smith to run in Poland after superb top three berth in London at the Vitality Big Half

PUBLISHED: 13:45 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:45 03 March 2020

AVRs Jake Smith in action at the U23 European Championships in Sweden. Picture AVR

AVRs Jake Smith in action at the U23 European Championships in Sweden. Picture AVR

Archant

Jake Smith ran in the Vitality Big Half in London on Sunday, which also served as a British Half Marathon Championships race, writes Dave Mutter.

Jake Smith on the podium at England Athletics South West Cross Country Championships. Picture: AVRJake Smith on the podium at England Athletics South West Cross Country Championships. Picture: AVR

On a sunny yet blustery day, Jake ran exceptionally well against many of the best current British distance runners, as well as against Kenenisa Bekele, the current world record and Olympic record holder in both the 5,000 metre and 10,000 metre events who won in a new course record of 60:22.

Jake paced the race well and finished strongly in 3rd place (2nd British finisher) in a new PB and British Under 23 record of 62:00. This gives Jake automatic qualification for the British team at the World Half Marathon championships scheduled to take place in Poland on the March 29.

Due to recent family illnesses, Ellie Dominey decided not to go to Spain this week to compete in the European Duathlon championships, so instead she entered the Exmouth Ocean Brave 10k. This new multi-terrain race went out on the muddy cliff tops to Sandy Bay and all the way back along the beach - a three-mile long sandy slog into a tough headwind - to reach the Exmouth Marina, then back on the promenade to the finish at Ocean. Ellie was pleased to finish as 1st lady and 3rd overall in 44:50.

Amie and Tim Sibley travelled to South Wales to take part in the City of Newport Half Marathon along with 2000 other runners. The course takes the runners to the north of Newport following alongside the River Usk, crossing it four times.

Both were pleased to come away with PBs. Tim finished 208th in 1:34:34 and Amie finished 1483rd in 2:15:48.

Vicki Wraight ran the postponed Exeter half marathon on a lovely sunny morning, though still a bit windy. She took over a minute off her PB finishing in approx. 1:56:09 and awaits the official results for confirmation.

Once again Wayne Loveridge of Chard RRC won the latest Seaton parkrun in 17:23, followed by AVR Simon Dimmock 2nd, 19:12 and Dean Churchill of P.E. Triathletes 3rd, 19:26.

AVR's Ellie Dominey was the first female in 22:12 followed by Jane Beech of N1Tri Club in 22:26 and Honiton RC's Ceri Oak, 22:33.

Most Read

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Big turnout expected at this year’s Colyton Tractor Run

Representatives of Crohn's and Colitis UK received £2,800 following last year's Colyton Vintage Tractor Road Run. Picture: submitted

Killer who shot dead Budleigh Salterton woman wins chance to prove he should be moved to softer prison

Killer Keith Rose (left) and victim Juliet Rowe (right)

‘Heartless’ thieves steal cancer patient’s mobility scooter

Hazel Evans on the replacement mobility scooter she has had to buy after thieves stole her first one. Picture: Chris Carson

Burglars steal £20,000 worth of jewellery during raid on Honiton antiques shop

Fountain Antiques in Honiton was targeted by burglars. Picture: Google

Most Read

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Big turnout expected at this year’s Colyton Tractor Run

Representatives of Crohn's and Colitis UK received £2,800 following last year's Colyton Vintage Tractor Road Run. Picture: submitted

Killer who shot dead Budleigh Salterton woman wins chance to prove he should be moved to softer prison

Killer Keith Rose (left) and victim Juliet Rowe (right)

‘Heartless’ thieves steal cancer patient’s mobility scooter

Hazel Evans on the replacement mobility scooter she has had to buy after thieves stole her first one. Picture: Chris Carson

Burglars steal £20,000 worth of jewellery during raid on Honiton antiques shop

Fountain Antiques in Honiton was targeted by burglars. Picture: Google

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Burglars steal £20,000 worth of jewellery during raid on Honiton antiques shop

Fountain Antiques in Honiton was targeted by burglars. Picture: Google

Honiton RFC U8s targeting a trip to the Sandy Park home of Exeter Chiefs

Honiton RFC Under-8s at the Yeovil mini-tournament. Can you help them to win tickets to see Exeter Chiefs. Picture HONITON RFC

AVR’s Jake Smith to run in Poland after superb top three berth in London at the Vitality Big Half

AVRs Jake Smith in action at the U23 European Championships in Sweden. Picture AVR

Axe Cliff March Medal is played in some rare sunshine and won by Harvey Gibbons

Alex Taylor and Luke Snell who were second and third in the Axe Cliff March Medal meeting that was won by Harvey Gibbons. Picture: PHIL HELLIER

Honiton ladies celebrate Leap Year in crafting style

No play was possible during the past week at Honiton Golf Club but that did not deter the ladies section from getting busy crafting. Picture HGC
Drive 24