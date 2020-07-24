Advanced search

AVR teams enjoy more success in the Ekiden Marathon

PUBLISHED: 10:14 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:14 24 July 2020

Nine teams from Axe Valley Runners (AVR) took part in the Virtual Ekiden Marathon Relay Two, organised by City-Runs.

More than 60 teams altogether competed in the event held over three days with runners completing the full 26.2-miles marathon distance in teams of up to six, each running a different distance on a route of their choice.

The event is based on the Japanese Ekiden which is held in most towns and cities in Japan.

All competitors followed government Covid-19 restrictions.

The men’s 40+ team of Duncan Staddon, Lee Moran, Matt Orsman, Luke Reed and Rob Collier were third overall finishing in an excellent 2:32.14.

The men’s 60+ of David Cooke, Bob Carter, Kevin Feeney, Phil Bayliss, Steve Lewis and Graham Newton won their age category finishing in a total time of 3:28.02.

For the women, both the F55 and the F35 took first place in their age categories.

The F55 team of Eleanor Wood, Angela Kerr and Sarah Shepley finished a very impressive 25th team overall in 3:32.39 while the F35 came in 28th in 3:35.24 with their team of Vicki Wraight, Jo Orsman, Samantha Tooze, Katharine Moran and Kerry Board.

Individually, Terry Emmett in 47.29 and Rob Collier in 47.33 were fifth and sixth respectively in the 8 mile leg with Terry also third for his two-mile leg in 10:53. Angela Kerr achieved an impressive 83 per cent age grade for both her 6.2m 50.22 and her 4m 31.40 legs while Eleanor Wood reached an amazing 85 per cent for her 14.43 in her two-mile leg.

Thanks go to City-Runs for another well organised virtual event which enabled many AVRs to test out their lockdown fitness and channel their competitive juices.

With the club covering the entry fees members were asked to donate to local charities.

Full results available at: https://www.city-runs.co.uk/ekiden-virtual-marathon-relay

