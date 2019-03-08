Advanced search

AVR teams impress at Ron Exe Relay meeting

PUBLISHED: 09:52 25 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:52 25 May 2019

The AVR members who teamed up to impress at the Run Exe Relay meeting in Exeter. Picture AVR

AVR sent a squad of runners to Exeter to take part in the Run Exe Relay - four by 4km relays, writes Dave Mutter.

The event has grown in status over the years and sees many of the top runners in the area compete for their clubs.

This usually means some very stiff competitions and this year was no different. The club entered a senior men's team, an Over-40s men's team and a mixed team.

The course was down by the River Exe and was all on road and flat. The highlight of the results was the men's Over-40s team, who came away with victory in their category with Duncan Staddon, 13:01; Matt Hewer, 14:57; Rob Collier, 13:54 and Matt Clist, 13:33, with the team's total time being 55:25.

The senior men's team of; Terry Emmett, 13:08; Chet Gillespie, 12:52; Simon Dimmock, 13:34; James Green, 12:32, had an overall time of 52:06 to take fifth place.

The mixed team; James Ashforth, 15:46; Karen Eyre, 16:29; Joel Seward, 14:45; Chet Gillespie, 13:41, with the latter running two legs, finished third overall in a time of 1:00:41.

Age categories winners were: Duncan Staddon (Over-40), Chet Gillespie (Under-20), Karen Eyre (Over-45) and Rob Collier (Over-45).

The squads efforts at the event represent a great display by all involved and it is certainly a special event.

