AVR Terry Emmett takes eight minutes off PB in Manchester Marathon

PUBLISHED: 10:12 12 April 2019

Terry Emmett did exceptionally well in the Manchester Marathon, taking an extraordinary eight minutes off his personal best time, finishing in 2:58:55 and achieved his ambition to break the three-hour barrier.

When Richard Hale saw that the course route in the South Wales Valleys for Pontypridd Roadents AC race ‘Reverse 10’ passed through the village where he was born, he just knew he had to enter.

The 10-mile undulating mixed terrain race included a climb up to the famous Sultan the Pit Pony sculpture, one of the largest figurative earthwork sculptures in the UK. The enormous mountain-top sculpture is created from 60,000 tons of coal shale, dirt and stone and honours the pit ponies of the UK who lived and worked underground in the coal mines. In spring sunshine, but with a keen wind, there were 191 finishers. Richard was pleased to finish 95th in 1:25:20.

The first 10 finishers of the AVR April Senior handicap all broke their personal best times with Simon Dimmock romping home first in 19:57 followed by Lee Moran, 20:40 and Rupert Pady, 22:32. Matt Hewer leads the senior rankings with 64 points.

However, hot on his heals is Lee Moran with 63, then Alan Morbey with 56 points.

There were no fewer than 243 runners that completed the latest Seaton Parkrun, won, not for the first time, by AVR’s Simon Dimmock in a time of 17:37.

Harry McMurtrie of Devon Orienteering was second, 18:40, and Toby De Grunchy from Sidmouth RC took third spot in a time of 18:48.

Kendra Druce was the first Female in 21:31 with Celia Cohen, second female, 22:01 and Anna Avery of Bitton RR, was third female home in 22:06.

Lacemen bag clean sheet win at Tavistock and the promotion party begins!

Action from the Honiton RFC success at Tavistiock. Picture HONITON RFC

Axe Cliff ladies’ league team beaten by a strong Ilfracombe side

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

More than 60 schools across Devon are full or at overcapacity

Several schools in Devon are oversubscribed.

Hutchings stars as Axminster Town bank point from midweek visit to Elmore

Axminster Town players Darren Hutching. Picture SARAH MCCABE
