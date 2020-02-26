AVR's Chet Gillespie wins the Dalwood Three Hills Challenge

AVR's at Dalwood Three Hills Challeng. Picture: AVR Archant

Although the weather was kind on the day, the previous few weeks of rain created an extremely muddy course for the Dalwood Three Hills Challenge, wrotes Dave Mutter.

AVR's Chet Gillespie won the race in 1:13:07, followed by Tim Lenton, 1:013:30 and Patrick Devine Wright in third in 1:13:56.

The first lady home was Taryn Murray in 1:32:27 followed in second place by AVR Amy Greenhalgh in 1:37 and third female, 1st F60 was AVR Eleanor Wood in 1:37:31. Other AVR results were: James Glennie 11th, 1:22:36; Joel Seward 19th, 1:25:34; Lee Cleal 38th, 1:37:12; Eleanor Wood 39th, 1:37:31; Haydn Boehm 40th, 1:38:21; Kerry Board 41st, 1st F45, 1:38:23; Chloe Burridge 50th, 1:40:28; Joel Wilham 52nd, 1:40:42; Adele Foxwell 53rd, 2nd F45, 1:40:43; Steve Haines 65th, 1stM60, 1:44:00; Andrew Hartnell 71st, 1:45:44; David Jefferies 72nd, 1:47:19; Simon D'Albertanson 73rd, 1:47:31; Jason Potter 76th, 1:48:40; Alan Morbey 77th, 3rd M60, 1:51:26; Cliff Marriott 83rd, 1:52:53; Steven Lewis 90th, 1st M65, 1:54:14; Sarah Herfet 94th, 3rd F50, 1:56:28; Vicki Wraight 100th, 2:02:54; Mark Spraggs 102nd, 2:05:15; Rebecca Eastburn 116th, 2:17:19 and Jenny Ford 121st, 2nd F65, 2:29:13.

In the mini challenge Peter Johns was 6th in 33:09, which was very good considering he suffered an injury part way round the course. In the Fun Run Will Eyre did very well to secure second place in 10:35 with Michael Johns in third with 10:47 and after losing a shoe.

AVR wishes to thank all of those in Dalwood Run Committee who provide such a well marshalled and organised race every year with super refreshments.

As part of his London Marathon preparation Shaun Vinnicombe ran the Brighton half marathon in a new PB of 2 hrs 20 min.

Puretrail's Hameldown Hammer Half Marathon race starts and finishes on Dartmoor, at Widdicombe-in-the-Moor. Graham Newton and Richard Jackson decided to take part and were met with the most ferocious wind and driving rain on the high trails of Dartmoor. The horrendous weather, combined with the relentless mud and the wet, made for a very hard and slippery run. Despite taking a tumble on the final downhill Graham was pleased to finish as 1st MV70, 68th overall, in 2:24:07, closely followed by Richard in 2:31:11.

Matt Hewer didn't fancy the mud and Hills of Dalwood this weekend as the course really isn't suitable preparation for his marathon on the flat roads of Manchester at the beginning of April. Instead he ran the Exeter City 10k as a 'tune-up race', the race is dead pan flat on the cycle paths along the Exeter Ship Canal. All very picturesque apart from the strong head wind for the final 3K which rather dented everyone's times. Despite this Matt still finished in a new PB of 37:40 and 7th place. The race had sold out of its 500 places several weeks ago.

Wayne Loveridge of Chard RRC won the latest Seaton parkrun in 17:44, followed by two AVR's with Lee Moran 2nd, 18:37 and Simon Dimmock 3rd, 18:49. Rachel Collins of Chard RRC was 1st female in 20:35 with Phoebe Clarke of East Devon Tri 2nd F in 20:44 and Posie Shaw of Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers 3rd F in 21:37.