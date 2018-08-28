Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

AVR trio complete Extremely Jolly Run at Escot

PUBLISHED: 10:11 24 December 2018

The AVR three who took part in the first Extremely Jolly run, held at Escot and sponsored by Red Rock Brewery. Picture AVR

The AVR three who took part in the first Extremely Jolly run, held at Escot and sponsored by Red Rock Brewery. Picture AVR

Archant

Three brave AVR souls made the short trip over to Escot for the first Extremely Jolly run sponsored by Red Rock Brewery, writes Dave Mutter.

There was mud a-plenty and two bridges to cross, two bridges to go under and no less than five river crossings!

It was a superbly organised 7.5 mile run with surprises along the way!

Carolyn Nation was the first of the AVR three home, finishing 200th in a time of 1:52:44. Next of the trio home was Denise Burges, finishing 201st in a time of 1:52:44 and Sam Summers came home 202nd in a time of 1:52:57.

There was a field of 247 runners for the event.

Due in part to the cracking weather, the pre-Christmas Seaton Parkrun attracted 229 runners, many creating new personal best times.

The winner was James Donald of Team Bath AC, with his time being 17:07.

Mark Spiller of Bishops Stortford RC took second spot in 17:54 and third was Huw Davies in a time of 18:08.

Becky Tovey of Romsey Road Runners was the first female home, with her time being 20:43. The second female was Ellen Keast, with her time being 21:11 and Jane Beech of the N1 Tri Club was the third female in a time of 21:19.

Most Read

Seaton homeless man given room at the Inn

Tim Joy at the Hook and Parrot with neighbour Simone Sibbled who raised the alarm when the flats fire started and dragged him from his bed to safety. Picture Latham Bradley

Pinder hat-trick sends Axminster Town joint top at Christmas

Tony Pinder in action for Axminster Town during the pre-season friendly against Bridport at Tiger Way. Picture STEVEN WAKELEY PHOTOGRAPHY.

Which Christmas character are you? Take this quiz to find out

Are you like the Grinch? Take this Christmas quiz to find out. Picture Archant.

UPDATE: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Honiton stabbing

Scene of a fatal stabbing in Honiton. Picture:Terry Ife

Festive Fun - A 60 question football and general sports quiz

Sports quiz

Most Read

Some of the best Christmas markets in Surrey for 2018

#includeImage($article, 225)

Villages in Surrey: 14 of the prettiest places to live

#includeImage($article, 225)

22 reasons Surrey is one of the best places at Christmas

#includeImage($article, 225)

Things to do in Shere

#includeImage($article, 225)

Surrey’s top 50 celebrities 2016

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Beer sunk by first-time visitors Lyme Regis

Beer Albion away at Feniton. Ref shsp 37 18TI 0979. Picture: Terry Ife

House try and the trusty boot of Cave see Lacemen to success at Torquay

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton homeless man given room at the Inn

Tim Joy at the Hook and Parrot with neighbour Simone Sibbled who raised the alarm when the flats fire started and dragged him from his bed to safety. Picture Latham Bradley

Chard well beaten in rearranged game at Bideford

Axminster flower arrangers get festive

Flower arrangers proudly present their luxury Christmas door wreaths. Picture: Jackie Nicholls.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists