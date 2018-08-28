AVR trio complete Extremely Jolly Run at Escot

The AVR three who took part in the first Extremely Jolly run, held at Escot and sponsored by Red Rock Brewery. Picture AVR Archant

Three brave AVR souls made the short trip over to Escot for the first Extremely Jolly run sponsored by Red Rock Brewery, writes Dave Mutter.

There was mud a-plenty and two bridges to cross, two bridges to go under and no less than five river crossings!

It was a superbly organised 7.5 mile run with surprises along the way!

Carolyn Nation was the first of the AVR three home, finishing 200th in a time of 1:52:44. Next of the trio home was Denise Burges, finishing 201st in a time of 1:52:44 and Sam Summers came home 202nd in a time of 1:52:57.

There was a field of 247 runners for the event.

Due in part to the cracking weather, the pre-Christmas Seaton Parkrun attracted 229 runners, many creating new personal best times.

The winner was James Donald of Team Bath AC, with his time being 17:07.

Mark Spiller of Bishops Stortford RC took second spot in 17:54 and third was Huw Davies in a time of 18:08.

Becky Tovey of Romsey Road Runners was the first female home, with her time being 20:43. The second female was Ellen Keast, with her time being 21:11 and Jane Beech of the N1 Tri Club was the third female in a time of 21:19.