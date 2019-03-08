AVR trio complete the coast-to-coast Half Marathon in Cornwall

AVR trio Sam Summers, Carolyn Nation and Rob Summers at the Devoran to Portreath half marathon. Picture AVR Archant

Despite a poor forecast, the sun shone for the three AVR's on the coast-to-coast, Devoran to Portreath half marathon along the old mineral trail, writes Alan Morbey.

Some beautiful scenery was enjoyed by the 300 plus runners that took part. As for the AVR trio and how they fared, Rob Collier finished first in a time of 1:19, Carolyn Nation came in next with her time being 2:47 and Sam Summers was close behind, finishing in 2:49.

Congratulations to Jake Smith who at the 10,000m Gouden Spike meeting at Leiden in the Netherlands smashed his PB, coming second overall in 29:15, gaining a qualifying time for Euro U23s.

There were 219 runners taking part in the latest Seaton Parkrun that was run in breezy conditions.

The wind meant no PBs, but Simon Dimmock was second in a time of 18:16 while Janet Cullum achieved the best AVR age grading of 76.23 per cent and was also first lady in her age category.

Other age category firsts were achieved by Kerry Board, Andrew West, Barry Follett and Sam Eyre.