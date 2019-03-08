AVR trio complete the Yeovil Half Marathon

Running Archant

Three AVRs had an extra early start, due to the clocks going forward an hour, to make the journey to Yeovil for the town centre start of the Yeovil marathon and half marathon, writes Dave Mutter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The undulating course takes the runners out of town along country roads, through the grounds of Montacute House and back into town for the finish.

All three completed the half marathon and first AVR home was Mark Spraggs in 1:53:53, followed by Angela Kerr, 1:55:44. Martin Kerr took a tumble just after the half-way mark, but was happy to finish in 2:27:07.

Meanwhile, in other AVR news, Grace McLennan won the March Junior handicap in 17:55 followed by Harvey Green, 13:16 and Sam Eyre, 13:41.

George Chapman leads the Junior Rankings with 53 points with Harry McMahon sitting second, 50, whilst Elsa Wood and Erin Ellis are joint third on 45 points.

Paul Hilder was the victor in the Senior Handicap in 26:11 and Matt Hewer was second in 21:23 with third place going to Lou Tucker in 25:07.

Matt Hewer leads the current Senior Rankings with 51 points. Second is Fran Hodson with 46 and third is Alan Morbey, with 45 points.

● An impressive 32 AVRs took part in the 125th Seaton Parkrun and PBs were recorded by six of them: James Ashforth, 20:32; John Whitaker, 24:24; Vicki Wraight, 26:02; Shaun Vinnicombe, 28:48; Lily Bryant, 30:47 and Sam Summers, 33:38.

Well done, also, to first finisher, AVR Simon Dimmock, in a time of 17:52. Full results can be found on the Seaton Parkrun results web page.

From next week the route returns to the summer one, so it will start on the pebbles.