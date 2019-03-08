Advanced search

Digital Decoded

AVR trio complete ultra marathon from Ham to Lyme

PUBLISHED: 08:24 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:24 12 July 2019

AVR members Julia Mallon, Angela Kerr and Sarah Herfetafter their run on the Liverty Trail from Ham Hill to Lyme Regis. Picture AVR

AVR members Julia Mallon, Angela Kerr and Sarah Herfetafter their run on the Liverty Trail from Ham Hill to Lyme Regis. Picture AVR

Archant

Glorious sunshine greeted the intrepid would-be ultra marathon runners as they stood atop Ham Hill, writes Dave Mutter.

Awaiting the start of the Ham and Lyme 50k, the promise of spectacular scenery didn't disappoint.

AVRs Sarah Herfet, Angela Kerr and Julia Mallon meandered their way along the age-old Liberty Trail from Ham Hill to Lyme Regis, taking in the magnificent meadows, hills and woodlands of Somerset and Dorset.

In true ultra marathon style, the AVRs refuelled regularly at well-stocked aid stations and paced themselves towards a joint finish of 8 hours and 15 minutes.

Relieved and euphoric, the tender footed ultra marathon runners then plunged themselves into a soothing sea.

AVR Simon Dimmock won the latest Seaton Parkrun.

Simon finished the run in a time of 18:24 with Adam Hennessy of Honiton RC taking second place in 18:42.

Finishing third and also taking the first female berth was Kiya Dee of Highworth RC in 18:59.

The Dee family ran well as Taya was the second female in 22:04 and Diane was third female in 22:22.

Most Read

“I no longer feel safe” - Honiton Indian restaurant owners punched and bitten after attackers invade premises

Koyes Uddin was punched in the face during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

Travellers move into privately-owned Honiton field following standoff with bailiffs and police

New government figures show there are less traveller caravans in East Devon this year than there were last year. Picture: PA.

‘We are not having a chat-chat’ - councillors in fiery exchange as two new members co-opted onto Honiton Town Council

(Top) New councillors Michelle Pollington and Ray Hanratty; (bottom) Cllrs John Zarczynski and Caroline Kolek. Picture: Callum Lawton

Colyton cyclist dies after sustaining ‘serious injuries’ in A35 collision with van

Camper jailed after stabbing girlfriend at Seaton campsite

Exeter Crown Court.

Most Read

“I no longer feel safe” - Honiton Indian restaurant owners punched and bitten after attackers invade premises

Koyes Uddin was punched in the face during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

Travellers move into privately-owned Honiton field following standoff with bailiffs and police

New government figures show there are less traveller caravans in East Devon this year than there were last year. Picture: PA.

‘We are not having a chat-chat’ - councillors in fiery exchange as two new members co-opted onto Honiton Town Council

(Top) New councillors Michelle Pollington and Ray Hanratty; (bottom) Cllrs John Zarczynski and Caroline Kolek. Picture: Callum Lawton

Colyton cyclist dies after sustaining ‘serious injuries’ in A35 collision with van

Camper jailed after stabbing girlfriend at Seaton campsite

Exeter Crown Court.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

AVR trio complete ultra marathon from Ham to Lyme

AVR members Julia Mallon, Angela Kerr and Sarah Herfetafter their run on the Liverty Trail from Ham Hill to Lyme Regis. Picture AVR

Tipton mauled at Marldon

Tipton St John CC on their 2019 tour to Cornwall. Picture PHIL WRIGHT

$article.content.name

Jeacock joy as Ottery 2nds see off Countess Wear 1st XI

Picture: Thinkstock

Take a look inside Ottery’s new luxury care home

Lee Houston, Manager at King's Manor, luxury care home in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 28 19TI 7333. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists