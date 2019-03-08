AVR trio complete ultra marathon from Ham to Lyme

AVR members Julia Mallon, Angela Kerr and Sarah Herfetafter their run on the Liverty Trail from Ham Hill to Lyme Regis. Picture AVR Archant

Glorious sunshine greeted the intrepid would-be ultra marathon runners as they stood atop Ham Hill, writes Dave Mutter.

Awaiting the start of the Ham and Lyme 50k, the promise of spectacular scenery didn't disappoint.

AVRs Sarah Herfet, Angela Kerr and Julia Mallon meandered their way along the age-old Liberty Trail from Ham Hill to Lyme Regis, taking in the magnificent meadows, hills and woodlands of Somerset and Dorset.

In true ultra marathon style, the AVRs refuelled regularly at well-stocked aid stations and paced themselves towards a joint finish of 8 hours and 15 minutes.

Relieved and euphoric, the tender footed ultra marathon runners then plunged themselves into a soothing sea.

AVR Simon Dimmock won the latest Seaton Parkrun.

Simon finished the run in a time of 18:24 with Adam Hennessy of Honiton RC taking second place in 18:42.

Finishing third and also taking the first female berth was Kiya Dee of Highworth RC in 18:59.

The Dee family ran well as Taya was the second female in 22:04 and Diane was third female in 22:22.