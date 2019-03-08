Advanced search

AVR Woodland Relay meeting proves a big hit

PUBLISHED: 10:33 27 June 2019

AVR’s Mark Spraggs, Eleanor Wood and Laura Kerr at the Haldon Forest 10k. Picture AVR

AVR hosted the annual Woodland Relays Wednesday at Morganhayes Wood, writes Dave Mutter.

Due to fallen trees on the original extended course the route was shortened to three legs of 1.2 miles, including a 50m climb at the turnaround.

Thirty-one teams from AVR, Honiton, Sidmouth and the Met Office respectively contested the Relays with seventeams representing AVR.

The overall winners were a mixed gender team from Honiton. The AVR senior men (Sam Eyre, Joel Steward x 2)and the AVR senior women (Karen Eyre, Kerry Board and Lou Tucker) both won their age group categories.

The Vet 55+ team, were edged out by the narrowest of margins - a single second - to finish second a very good Honiton team, Andy West running 43 seconds quicker than the excellent Howard Bidmead from Honiton RC on the last leg and Andy was also the third fastest AVR runner on the day. Ron Seward M65+ ran well to be the 10th fastest AVR runner on the day.

