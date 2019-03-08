Advanced search

AVRs amongst record turnout at Seaton Parkrun

PUBLISHED: 09:02 24 April 2019

Running

Running

Archant

A record breaking 401 runners took part in the latest Seaton Parkrun including 38 AVR’s.

The fastest of the AVRs, finishing sixth overall, was Matt Hewer in 18:35 and first woman home was AVR Karen Eyre in 21:40, just one week after completing the Brighton marathon!

Best age graded AVR and second overall was Carol Austin 78.92 per cent. Congratulations, to Sidmouth RC's Justin Ashby, who finished first in 17:17 and with an overall best age grade of 84.67 per cent.

The Parkrun was made possible by 30 volunteers including 15 AVRs. Everyone (runners, walkers, volunteers, spectators) is welcome at Seaton Parkrun which takes place every Saturday morning on the seafront at 9am.

