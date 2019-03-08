Advanced search

AVRs Angela Kerr completes her 40th marathon

PUBLISHED: 12:46 03 October 2019

Angela Kerr after completing her 40th marathon at Barnstaple. Picture: AVR

Angela Kerr after completing her 40th marathon at Barnstaple. Picture: AVR

Angela Kerr completed an astonishing 40th marathon on Sunday at the Jewson Barnstaple Marathon, writes Carol Austin.

In the worst of conditions with high winds and driving rain, Angela finished in an excellent 4:24 in 147th place out of 239 finishers and second W60.

Ian Clements finished in 4:31.34, 164th place and seventh M60.

In the half marathon, Cliff Marriott completed it in 1:54.02, finishing 155th out of the 475 who took part.

At Seaton parkrun on Saturday, Keith Agland completed his 100th parkrun acting as a pacer. Congratulations Keith! Matt Hewer was third finisher with Ellie Dominey first female across the line closely followed by Chloe Burridge.

Ron Seward was fourth on age grade.

Again, many AVRs were out on their travels with parkrun tourism at Coventry, Swindon, Killerton, Eden Project, Homewood, Parke, Exeter Riverside, Teignmouth and St Mary's, Bridport.

