AVRs celebrate year with annual awards dinner

Photo of Rob Collier with his Runner of the Year award, presented by Eleanor Wood. Picture: AVR Archant

AVRs enjoyed a cracking night out last Saturday at the annual awards, dinner and disco evening at Colyford Hall, writes Dave Mutter.

Photo of Angela Kerr with her Runner of the Year award, presented by Matt Hewer. Picture: AVR Photo of Angela Kerr with her Runner of the Year award, presented by Matt Hewer. Picture: AVR

The dinner theme was Curry and many delicious recipes were sampled, but before dining, the AVR awards for the year were presented as follows:

Runner of Year Male - Rob Collier; Runner of Year Female - Angela Kerr; Most Improved Male - Mark Day; Most Improved Female - Sarah Herfet; New Member Award - Simon Dimmock; Founder's Trophy - Diane Newton; President's Shield - Tim Sibley; Team Prize - Women Can marathon 1st placed team. The handicap final placings were: 1st Lee Moran, 2nd Tim Sibley and 3rd Kerry Board. The Chair's Award went to Tracy Chapman.

A dry sunny day greeted the runners for this year's Otterton Reindeer Run. Now in its 16th year, the course takes in spectacular views of the Jurassic Coast at Ladram Bay and along the Otter Valley.

The overall winner was Flurry Grierson in 38:49, the first lady was Kerri-Ann Upham 46:58, 13th overall. Patrick Devine-Wright led the AVRs home, 5th in 40:54 followed by Eleanor Wood 24th overall, 4th lady, 1st FV50+ in 51:45 and Jason Potter, 26th 52:45. Margaret Pearce and Kerry Board ran neck and neck, 29th and 30th in 52:52 and 53:10 respectively. Roger Bramley was 34th 53:40, Alan Morbey 53rd 57:44, Jo Orsman 94th 1:10:15 and Sandra Mortimer 120th 1:14:51. There were 187 finishers. Many thanks to Otterton C of E Primary School PTFA for organising yet another amazing run.

A great battle for first finisher in the latest Seaton parkrun saw AVR's Chet Gillespie and Wayne Loveridge head to head throughout the run with Chet just pipping Wayne in the end in a brilliant 16:51, which was a PB for him and first overall in an age grade of 80.1 per cent.

Simon Dimmock was third finisher in 18:13 and Ron Seward was third on age grade with 77% for his 22:32, another PB. Seaton parkrun will be collecting for Seaton foodbank on Saturday 14th and 21st.

There will be a parkrun on Christmas Day, so why not start your festivities with a run - 9am start as usual.