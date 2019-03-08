AVRs busy in action across the county - and in France!

Running Archant

Three AVR's had an early morning 9am start on Sunday in Haldon Forest for the 10k run, writes Dave Mutter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event took place in what were ideal running conditions which compensated just a little for the challenging forest hills!

The race was won by Neil Golding of Mendip TRC in an amazing 42:32. First AVR home in 15th place was Eleanor Wood, who also finished as second lady, first Vet 60 and 15th overall in 51:22.

Next in was Mark Spraggs, 87th, in a pleasing time of 1:03:46 and he was followed by Laura Kerr, running a superbly strong run just four months after having a baby, 144th out of 178 runners in 1:12:55.

Thank you to all the efficient organisers for a most enjoyable morning. All competitors proudly went home wearing a wonderful wooden medal.

David Cooke, running in the colours of Yeovil Olympiads, competed in the French National Masters Championship in Dreux, Northern France. Dreux is a lovely unspoilt town, the size of Yeovil, 50 km west of Paris, David was sixth overall in the M60 200m and third in the 400m (64.27s).

Rob Collier took part in the City Runs Devon 10,000 metres, a track event at Exeter Arena .

There were 40 runners over two races. Rob was 15th in the A race in 38:29 and 9th overall on the age graded System.

AVR Simon Dimmock won the latest Seaton Parkrun in 18:16, with Taunton AC's Sam White finishing second in 18:47 and Gary Day, of Avon Valley Runners, was third in 19:10.

Ellen Keast was the first female with her time being 21:16 and AVRs Chloe Burridge was second female in 23:01 and third was Kerry Board in 23:09. A total of 222 runners completed the course.