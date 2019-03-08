AVRs Chet Gillespie in stunning run double success

AVR members at the Forde Abbey 10k. Picture AVR Archant

There were two highly popular multi-terrain 10K races held last week and AVR's Chet Gillespie won them both, writes Dave Mutter.

First came the Forde Abbey 10Kwith two crossings of the river Axe that he won in 39:23 then the Umborne Ug that Chet won in a time of 41:59, that was not the only similarity as both were run in extreme heat.

At Forde Abbey Samantha Scott of Running for Time was the first lady home and 21st overall in a time of 47:55.

Other AVR finishing spots and times out of the 292 finishers were: Tim Sibley, 27th, 49:32; Andrew West, 43rd, 51:41; Eleanor Wood, 46th and first F 55, 51:55; Kerry Board, 60th, 53:28; Ron Seward, 76th, 55:12; Steven Lewis, 78th, 55:14; Phil Bayliss, 96th, 57:53; Richard Matthews, 102nd, 58:34; Alan Morbey, 124th, 1:00:21; David Cooke, 126th, 1:00:47; Mark Spraggs, 136th, 1:02:14; Nick Adams, 137th, 1:02:29; Gillian Peach, 149th, 1:04:08; Margaret Pearce, 150th, 1:04:12; Paul Tolchard, 156th, 1:04:35; Sarah Dean, 178th, 1:07:08; Janet Cullum, 191st, 1:08:42; Samantha Tooze, 205th, 1:10:41; Emma Richardson, 206th, 1:10:41; Amie Sibley, 217th, 1:12:36; Tracy Chapman, 225th, 1:13:17; Sandra Mortimer, 231st, 1:14:53; Susan Wall, 241st, 1:16:10; Laura Kerr, 246th, 1:16:47; Janette Mack, 247th, 1:16:49; Carolyn Nation, 248th, 1:17:04; Aileen Heal, 257th, 1:18:50; Denise Burges, 273rd, 1:24:35; Shirley Salter, 280th, 1:28:22; Sam Summers, 282nd, 1:29:59 and Maxine Sweetman, 283rd, 1:29:59.

Meanwhile, at the Umborne Ug the women's race was won by Emma Kiernan of Taunton AC in 50:25, with AVR's Karen Eyre the second female home with in 54:17 and Kerry Board was third in 55:34.

Graham Newton won the male 60+ award in 55:42. Other AVR finishing berths and times were: Tim Lenton, 2nd, 43:37; Rob Collier, 3rd, 44:03; Simon Dimmock, 5th, 45:01; Karl Hodson, 7th, 46:40; Wayne Trump, 17th, 52:54; Simon Davey, 25th, 56:58; Andrew Hartnell, 28th, 57:22; Tony Smith, 31st, 57:41; Paul Hilder, 34th, 59:22; Noah Remington, 40th, 1:00:29; Alan Morbey, 41st, 1st M60, 1:01:09; Kevin Feeney, 47th, 1:02:53; Sarah Herfet, 54th, 1:06:33; Angela Kerr, 55th, 1st F60, 1:07:22; Vicki Wraight, 56th, 1:08:04; Wesley Burrough, 58th, 1:08:46; Henry Smith, 67th, 1:14:27; Tracy Chapman, 68th, 1:15:19; Samantha Tooze, 71st, 1:16:03; Emma Richardson, 72nd, 1:16:04; Thomasin Mincham, 74th, 1:16:17; Sandra Mortimer, 76th, 1:16:22; Shaun Vinnicombe, 77th, 1:17:03; Jennifer Ford, 79th, 1:17:56; Amie Sibley, 80th, 1:20:38; Tim Sibley, 81st, 1:20:38 and Robert Kerr, 83rd, 1:25:23.

In the associated Ug Fun Run AVR's George Chapman was the winner in 10:22, with another AVR Sam Eyre taking second place in 10:27. Other AVR finishing spots and times were: Harry Hodson, 5th, 11:46; Abi Reed, 10th, 13:23; Freddie McMahon, 11th, 13:28; Harvey Green, 33rd, 20:25 and Sarah Philpot, 37th in 22:15.

After both races there was sumptuous food and drink for the runners, at Forde Abbey it was thanks to Sarah Shepley and Kevin Feeney who entertained at their abode, while at the Ug The evening's celebrations carried on after the race at Umborne Hall with a barbecue, bar, hot drinks and lots of cakes in a friendly and convivial atmosphere. Thank you, to all the AVR members who helped with this race in so many ways, marking out the course, receiving entries, time keeping, back marking, helping on the finish line, and Garry Perratt for doing all the results - a fantastic combined effort of club and village.

AVR's held the top two places at this weeks Seaton Parkrun with Simon Dimmock winning in 18:32 and Joel Seward finishing second on 19:15.

Honiton RC's Adam Hennessey was third in 19:20. Sophia Lorke of South London Harriers was the first female home in a time of 21:30 with Jo Davey of Honiton RC the second lady home in 22:14. The third lady was Rachael Moss in 22:40.