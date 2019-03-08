AVRs Chet Gillsepie wins the Dalwood 10k meeting

After many sweltering runs this summer, cooler conditions rewarded an impressive team of 15 AVRs to the beautiful and challenging Dalwood 10k-ish, race, writes Dave Mutter.

AVR Chet Gillespie took first place in the men's race in a time of 40:42, followed by Matt Clist in 41:40.

Fourth and fifth were Lee Moran 44:19 and Matt Hewer 47:25, with first female Karen Eyre 50:28 and second female Eleanor Wood 51:41 hot on their heels. Excellent performances were also recorded by AVRs Andrew Hartnell 53:19, Noah Remington 54:47, Emma Parris 56:03, Ron Seward 56:19, Richard Jackson 57:20, Kevin Feeney 59:05, Geoff Rugg 59:10.

Sara Feldmann was running her first competitive race for 10 years and worried about how it would go - but pleased to have finished in 1:08:51, with Thomasin Mincham completing in 1:10:01.

Many thanks are due to the Dalwood run committee for organising this friendly and well-marshalled event, and to the Tuckers Arms, who hosted the registration and prize giving ceremonies.

The Hodson family headed off to Ham Hill Country Park in Somerset with Harry running the 5k and Fran and Karl 10k multi-terrain, writes Dave Mutter.

Harry had a tough race being the youngest competitor finishing ffth overall and 1stU18.

The 10k had plenty of twist and turns that often went into sharp inclines, conditions were warm and sticky and firm under foot.

Once the initial surge of the line Fran found space and finished as second lady in a time of 54:08. For the first mile Karl had a group of strong men forging forward jostling at the front, but he ran well to finish second in 45:12.