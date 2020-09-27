AVRs David Cooke runs superb 200m at Yeovil
PUBLISHED: 10:19 27 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:19 27 September 2020
Archant
David Cooke ran in the 800m race at the Yeovil track, writes Dave Mutter.
The AVR member finished the race in a time of two minutes and 36.8 seconds which placed him sixth in the UK M65 rankings.
This represents a really superb effort.
The penultimate Saturday of September saw PureTrail staged the ‘Race the Tide’, an annual race across the River Erme estuary. Crossing the fast-flowing river at Mothecombe was a great way to start the half marathon event, a very hilly, almost all off-road event running through the private Flete Estate and several miles of coast path, including 1,800 feet of elevation.
AVRs Graham Newton enjoyed a great run, his first since before lock-down commenced, finishing 26th overall out of 119 runners in 2:09 and claiming the Male Vet over 70 prize.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.