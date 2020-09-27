Advanced search

AVRs David Cooke runs superb 200m at Yeovil

PUBLISHED: 10:19 27 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:19 27 September 2020

David Cooke ran in the 800m race at the Yeovil track, writes Dave Mutter.

The AVR member finished the race in a time of two minutes and 36.8 seconds which placed him sixth in the UK M65 rankings.

This represents a really superb effort.

The penultimate Saturday of September saw PureTrail staged the ‘Race the Tide’, an annual race across the River Erme estuary. Crossing the fast-flowing river at Mothecombe was a great way to start the half marathon event, a very hilly, almost all off-road event running through the private Flete Estate and several miles of coast path, including 1,800 feet of elevation.

AVRs Graham Newton enjoyed a great run, his first since before lock-down commenced, finishing 26th overall out of 119 runners in 2:09 and claiming the Male Vet over 70 prize.

