AVRs Eleanor Wood wins the Haselbury Trail Race Ham Stone Trophy

PUBLISHED: 13:37 15 August 2019

A team of five AVRs took to the beautiful trails of the Haselbury Trail race held on a lovely summer evening, writes Dave Mutter.

The 10k run, a two-lap course negotiating stiles and kissing gates, and winding through fields and woods, attracted 240 runners from all over Somerset and Devon and beyond.

In a very competitive field, the first AVR back was Matt Hewer, who was 24th in 41:13. The next AVR was Tim Sibley, 44th, 46:35 and the other AVR finishes and times were: Eleanor Wood, 69th, 50:24; Roger Bramley, 117th, 57:03; Kevin Feeney, 143, 1:00:26 and Amie Sibley, 206th, 1:10:13.

Eleanor Wood was once again awarded the attractive Haselbury Trail race Ham Stone trophy for her victory in the F55 category.

All finishers were awarded a bottle of apple juice produced from trees along the course route.

The event, now in its 30th year, started and finished at the splendid North Perrott Cricket Club.

Delicious refreshments were available afterwards, and overall thousands of pounds were raised for the village hall fund.

