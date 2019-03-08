AVRs Eleanor Wood wins trophy at 2019 Women Can meeting

Picture AVR

The Women Can races were held on the final Sunday of Mat with a choice of three different distances that all ended at the Blackmore home of Sidmouth Rugby Club, writes Dave Mutter.

The weather was ideal, overcast so not too hot and the scenery was beautiful. There were many excellent performances from the AVR ladies with Kerry Board finishing eight in 4:45 and Margaret Pearce was 12th in 4:51.

Angela Kerr and Sarah Herfet ran together, finishing in 6:10. After a moment of madness on Tuesday Vicki Wraight decided to swap from the half to the full marathon, she ran with Helen Holmes and they crossed the line together in their first marathon in 6:29:08.

Emma Ellyn, Amie Sibley and Sandra Mortimer finished at 6:52. All the runners were rewarded with a medal, T-shirt, goody bag and a cream tea at the finish.

Eleanor Wood ran the associated half marathon from Tipton St John to Sidmouth Rugby Club via Budleigh Salterton, and, in the last 200m managed to overtake the lady in front of her and after a sprint finish managed to hold her off to finish third overall in time of 1:55, winning a Dartington Fine Quality Crystal glass vase for her efforts. Thank you to the organisers for putting on such an iconic race.