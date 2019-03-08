Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

AVRs Eleanor Wood wins trophy at 2019 Women Can meeting

PUBLISHED: 13:25 28 May 2019

AVRs Eleanor Wood receives the trophy she won at the 2019 Women Can meeting. Picture AVR

AVRs Eleanor Wood receives the trophy she won at the 2019 Women Can meeting. Picture AVR

Archant

The Women Can races were held on the final Sunday of Mat with a choice of three different distances that all ended at the Blackmore home of Sidmouth Rugby Club, writes Dave Mutter.

The weather was ideal, overcast so not too hot and the scenery was beautiful. There were many excellent performances from the AVR ladies with Kerry Board finishing eight in 4:45 and Margaret Pearce was 12th in 4:51.

Angela Kerr and Sarah Herfet ran together, finishing in 6:10. After a moment of madness on Tuesday Vicki Wraight decided to swap from the half to the full marathon, she ran with Helen Holmes and they crossed the line together in their first marathon in 6:29:08.

Emma Ellyn, Amie Sibley and Sandra Mortimer finished at 6:52. All the runners were rewarded with a medal, T-shirt, goody bag and a cream tea at the finish.

Eleanor Wood ran the associated half marathon from Tipton St John to Sidmouth Rugby Club via Budleigh Salterton, and, in the last 200m managed to overtake the lady in front of her and after a sprint finish managed to hold her off to finish third overall in time of 1:55, winning a Dartington Fine Quality Crystal glass vase for her efforts. Thank you to the organisers for putting on such an iconic race.

Most Read

‘Noisy’ builders upset Seaton residents

Kate Baker (left) points towards the houses being built within feet of their boundary hedge, alongside neighbour Jackie Hamblem and husband Les Baker. Picture Chris Carson

Exeter City sign new centre back, five things for City fans to digest

Exeter City FC crest. Picture: exetercityfc @wikimedia commons

Brexit Party romp to victory in European elections

Brexit Party candidate Anne Widdecombe. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Play area opened in Dalwood by popular children’s author

Dalwood has a new play area. Picture: Dalwood Recreation Trust

Historic lot of wartime memorabilia could fetch £15,000 at Honiton auction

Peter Casement's wartime memorabilia is going under the hammer. Picture courtesy of Sue Cade.

Most Read

‘Noisy’ builders upset Seaton residents

Kate Baker (left) points towards the houses being built within feet of their boundary hedge, alongside neighbour Jackie Hamblem and husband Les Baker. Picture Chris Carson

Exeter City sign new centre back, five things for City fans to digest

Exeter City FC crest. Picture: exetercityfc @wikimedia commons

Brexit Party romp to victory in European elections

Brexit Party candidate Anne Widdecombe. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Play area opened in Dalwood by popular children’s author

Dalwood has a new play area. Picture: Dalwood Recreation Trust

Historic lot of wartime memorabilia could fetch £15,000 at Honiton auction

Peter Casement's wartime memorabilia is going under the hammer. Picture courtesy of Sue Cade.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

AVRs Eleanor Wood wins trophy at 2019 Women Can meeting

AVRs Eleanor Wood receives the trophy she won at the 2019 Women Can meeting. Picture AVR

Stirling show does for Axminster

Picture: Thinkstock

Lyme Regis Centenary Sword success for Paul Courts

Golf club and ball

Boats are blessed at Lyme Regis

Crew members take the the wreaths on board the lifeboat. Picrure Richard Horobin

Millwey Rise teams contest the Tony Miller Memorial Cup at Cloakham Lawns

Goal!
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists