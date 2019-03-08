AVRs Ellie Dominey is third lady at the Bedford Autodrome Sprint Duathlon

Ellie Dominey took part in the Bedford Autodrome Sprint Duathlon which was a qualifying event for the European Duathlon Championships, writes Dave Mutter.

The championships will take place in Punta Umbria, southern Spain, in March 2020.

The weather conditions on the day were heavy rain and gusting winds and this was her first experience at a draft legal race.

Ellie found herself working on the bike with the girl who finished in second place overall and two seconds ahead.

She was a better runner but Ellie was the stronger biker and the tactical error she made was towing her round on the bike for her to then out-sprint her in the finish funnel of the run!

She finished as third lady overall, just 7 seconds behind the overall winner (top three ladies all in a sprint finish together!) and won her age category so secured automatic qualification for the GB team for the Euro champs.