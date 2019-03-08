Advanced search

Latest The New European

AVRs Ellie Dominey is third lady at the Bedford Autodrome Sprint Duathlon

PUBLISHED: 10:37 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 25 October 2019

Running

Running

Archant

Ellie Dominey took part in the Bedford Autodrome Sprint Duathlon which was a qualifying event for the European Duathlon Championships, writes Dave Mutter.

The championships will take place in Punta Umbria, southern Spain, in March 2020.

The weather conditions on the day were heavy rain and gusting winds and this was her first experience at a draft legal race.

Ellie found herself working on the bike with the girl who finished in second place overall and two seconds ahead.

She was a better runner but Ellie was the stronger biker and the tactical error she made was towing her round on the bike for her to then out-sprint her in the finish funnel of the run!

She finished as third lady overall, just 7 seconds behind the overall winner (top three ladies all in a sprint finish together!) and won her age category so secured automatic qualification for the GB team for the Euro champs.

Most Read

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

It’s gold for blooming Beer

The Beer in Bloom group won Gold, the Mary Mortimore Cup and also the Sergeant Cup for Outstanding Effort and Dedication. Ref mhb 42 19TI 2414. Picture: Terry Ife

Trial hears how driver mowed down Axminster pub customer who spat towards car

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Concerns for missing Ottery man’s welfare

Axminster garden closure defended on health grounds

Axminster's old courthouse garden which is now locked at night and (inset) Cllr Jeremy Walden. Pictures: Chris Carson

Most Read

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

It’s gold for blooming Beer

The Beer in Bloom group won Gold, the Mary Mortimore Cup and also the Sergeant Cup for Outstanding Effort and Dedication. Ref mhb 42 19TI 2414. Picture: Terry Ife

Trial hears how driver mowed down Axminster pub customer who spat towards car

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Concerns for missing Ottery man’s welfare

Axminster garden closure defended on health grounds

Axminster's old courthouse garden which is now locked at night and (inset) Cllr Jeremy Walden. Pictures: Chris Carson

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Lyme Regis golfer Kieron Fowler takes second place at North Devon Links Festival

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

AVRs Ellie Dominey is third lady at the Bedford Autodrome Sprint Duathlon

Running

NHS Hotshot net win over Sidmouth Toucans

Netball and basket 1

Upottery 2nds produce shock cup win: Local football round-up

Upottery Reserves from last season. Picture CONTRIBUTED

Honiton Hawks battle well at Exeter Athletic in Land Rover Cup

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9448. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists