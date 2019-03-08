AVRs Ellie Duminey runs well in Anglesey Trail 10k

AVR�s Ellie Dominey on the podium at the Anglesey Trail 10k. Picture AVR Archant

The AVR Dominey duo were on tour in North Wales this week, writes Dave Mutter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Both did the Newborough Forest Parkrun on Saturday with Matt [Dominey] finishing ninth in a time of 21:36. Meanwhile, Ellie [Dominey] was saving her legs and jogged around in 24:46.

The next day they were back at the same forest for the Anglesey Trail 10k race. Ellie hadn't run farther than 5k since last July and so wasn't sure how her legs would hold up, but was over the moon to finish as first and second overall in a time of 48:45.

Ellie reports that this was a stunning, but tough and technical course with plenty of sand dunes all taken on in what were truly awful weather conditions!