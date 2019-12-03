AVRs enjoy the Flying Fox meeting

The AVR members who took part in the Run from the Romans III event. Picture AVR Archant

A misty chilly Saturday evening greeted the six AVRs that travelled to Ham Hill near Yeovil for Flying Fox Running's latest series of races - Run from the Romans III, writes Dave Mutter.

Despite the recent heavy rain, it was only moderately muddy underfoot which led to some impressive times despite the poor visibility towards the end of the race as the drizzle descended.

The 10-mile race was won by Tobs Ward of BHAM Runners in a time of 1:15:25. In terms of the AVR involvement; Graham Newton was 22nd, 1st MV60 and finished in a time of 1:30:13.

Not far behind was Simon Davey, who finished 25th in 1:31:52. Margaret Pearce had a fantastic run finishing 36th and second lady with her time being 1:35:52 whilst Alan Morbey was 67th out of a field of 126, finishing as third MV60 in 1:47:07.

In the 5-mile race Emma Richardson was 123rd in a time of 1:06:26 and Bec Davey finished 124th out of the 203 finishers, crossing the line in a time of 1:06:26.

AVR's were once again at the front of the latest Seaton Parkrun that was won by Simon Dimmock in 18:23 with Joel Seward finishing second in 19:17 while Matthew Orsman was third in 19:31.

Jane Beech of N1Tri club was the first female home in a time of 22:10 with AVR's Kerry Board second in 22:32 and third was Rachael Moss in 23:43.