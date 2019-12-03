Advanced search

AVRs enjoy the Flying Fox meeting

PUBLISHED: 13:25 03 December 2019

The AVR members who took part in the Run from the Romans III event. Picture AVR

The AVR members who took part in the Run from the Romans III event. Picture AVR

Archant

A misty chilly Saturday evening greeted the six AVRs that travelled to Ham Hill near Yeovil for Flying Fox Running's latest series of races - Run from the Romans III, writes Dave Mutter.

Despite the recent heavy rain, it was only moderately muddy underfoot which led to some impressive times despite the poor visibility towards the end of the race as the drizzle descended.

The 10-mile race was won by Tobs Ward of BHAM Runners in a time of 1:15:25. In terms of the AVR involvement; Graham Newton was 22nd, 1st MV60 and finished in a time of 1:30:13.

Not far behind was Simon Davey, who finished 25th in 1:31:52. Margaret Pearce had a fantastic run finishing 36th and second lady with her time being 1:35:52 whilst Alan Morbey was 67th out of a field of 126, finishing as third MV60 in 1:47:07.

In the 5-mile race Emma Richardson was 123rd in a time of 1:06:26 and Bec Davey finished 124th out of the 203 finishers, crossing the line in a time of 1:06:26.

AVR's were once again at the front of the latest Seaton Parkrun that was won by Simon Dimmock in 18:23 with Joel Seward finishing second in 19:17 while Matthew Orsman was third in 19:31.

Jane Beech of N1Tri club was the first female home in a time of 22:10 with AVR's Kerry Board second in 22:32 and third was Rachael Moss in 23:43.

Most Read

Seaton Christmas shoebox appeal

The Axe Valley Home Care team - Allan Blake, Casey Duffey, Simon Freathy, Leo Torres; Tamsin Pengelly;, Helen Le Carpentier, Nicolette Simpson. Picture: Jonathan Gallagher

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Stopping second homes and improving broadband will keep communities connected, say election candidates

Election candidates in the Tiverton and Honiton constituency. Picture: Alex Walton/Canva

Santa’s coming to Axminster

Santa aboard his float in Axminster. Picture Axminster Lions

Axminster Freemasons support local groups

Pictured at the presentation are (l/R) Lord of the Manor, Jim Rowe, Shirley Parris from Flamingo Pool, Georgia Robson from Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support and Lodge secretary Andrew Moulding. Picture: Axminster Freemasons

Most Read

Seaton Christmas shoebox appeal

The Axe Valley Home Care team - Allan Blake, Casey Duffey, Simon Freathy, Leo Torres; Tamsin Pengelly;, Helen Le Carpentier, Nicolette Simpson. Picture: Jonathan Gallagher

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Stopping second homes and improving broadband will keep communities connected, say election candidates

Election candidates in the Tiverton and Honiton constituency. Picture: Alex Walton/Canva

Santa’s coming to Axminster

Santa aboard his float in Axminster. Picture Axminster Lions

Axminster Freemasons support local groups

Pictured at the presentation are (l/R) Lord of the Manor, Jim Rowe, Shirley Parris from Flamingo Pool, Georgia Robson from Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support and Lodge secretary Andrew Moulding. Picture: Axminster Freemasons

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Ottery St Mary Under-14s exit cup after rare defeat

Seb Copp in action for Ottery U14s during their cup meeting with Exeter Panthers. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Honiton U8s enjoy their morning of action with Taunton

Action from the Honiton Under-8s meeting with Taunton. Picture: HONITON RFC

Cave stars as Honiton overcome more injury woes to defeat Wiveliscombe

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton bowl to thrilling victory over Mid Devon

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

AVRs enjoy the Flying Fox meeting

The AVR members who took part in the Run from the Romans III event. Picture AVR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists