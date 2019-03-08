AVRs Graham Newton makes England Masters debut

AVR's Graham Newton made his debut in the England Masters squad this Sunday in the England versus Celtic half marathon Masters Event at Maidenhead, writes Dave Mutter.

Graham earned his place in the squad earlier this year against hot competition at the Plymouth half marathon.

Competing against the best in the UK and running his best time this year, Graham completed this fast, flat course in 1:38:36 to finish fifth in his age category.

Diane Newton also joined the 1,800 runners and was very pleased to finish in 2:32:12 and seventh in her age group.

Two AVRs ran the Bridgwater Half Marathon, a relatively flat and fast race on the quiet lanes to the east of the town. Robert Collier and Lee Moran both put in great performances being fairly evenly matched and pushing each other along through most of the race. Of 360 finishers, Moran finished 16th in a new PB of 1:23:37 with Collier just behind, 19th in 1:24:34, eight seconds off his own PB!

On a boiling hot summer's day, three AVRs went to the village of Lustleigh on Dartmoor to tackle the 10k run on the Lustleigh Show day.

First AVR home was Eleanor Wood 39th out of 165 runners in 53:07 winning first Vet 55 prize. Next was the ever improving Roger Bramley, 77th in 59:34 and not far behind was Kevin Feeney 82nd in 01:00:11.

This was a most enjoyable run in amazing countryside with a wonderful country show.

Eight AVR ladies travelled to Haldon Forest for Saturday's park run for Carolyn Nation's birthday. Unfortunately, due to injury Gill Day had to pull out after the first mile so the results were: Emma Richardson 75th 30:05 (course PB), Sam Tooze 76th 30:05, Carolyn Nation 108th 33:43, Denise Burges 112th 34:55, Janet Woodward 115th 35:22, Maxine Sweetman 126th 39:04 and Sam Summers 127th.

James Sadlier of Peterborough AC won the latest Seaton Parkrun in 18:13, with AVR's Simon Dimmock taking second place in 18:24 and Tom Perry of Exeter Harriers was third in 18:27.

Gracie Gillingham was the first female home in 20:53 followed by Katie Marriott 23:19 and Rachael Moss 23:31.