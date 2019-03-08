Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

AVRS Graham Newton qualifies to run with national half marathon squad in September

PUBLISHED: 11:05 30 May 2019

Running

Running

Archant

Plymouth's Ocean City Half Marathon is one of the three qualifying races for the national masters squad England programme, and as such, attracted a lot of fast runners from all over the South West and beyond, writes Dave Mutter.

It's a tough course taking in a two-mile steady incline at mile two to what is a steep finish up past the Barbican to cross the line on the Hoe.

Graham Newton managed to come second in the MV70 category in a time of 1:43:36. He has now qualified to run for the national half marathon squad at Maidenhead in September to add to his successful qualification earlier in the year to run in the national marathon squad at York in October.

Also producing fine performances were three other AVRs. Angela Kerr completed yet another terrific run in 1:56:14, achieving a hard earned eighth position in the heavily competed VW60 category.

Diane Newton was very pleased to finish third in the VW65 category in 2:31:36 and Martin Kerr completed the AVR success in a very respectable 2:39:20.

Most Read

SNEAK PEEK: New £150,000 eatery at Honiton garden centre will feature ‘living wall’ and coffee corners

James Trevett in the new eatery at Combe Garden Centre. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘Noisy’ builders upset Seaton residents

Kate Baker (left) points towards the houses being built within feet of their boundary hedge, alongside neighbour Jackie Hamblem and husband Les Baker. Picture Chris Carson

Inflatable ‘theme park’ comes to Honiton

Inflatable slide. Picture: South West's Inflatable Theme Park

Police investigate suspicious incident in Lyme Regis

Brexit Party romp to victory in European elections

Brexit Party candidate Anne Widdecombe. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Most Read

SNEAK PEEK: New £150,000 eatery at Honiton garden centre will feature ‘living wall’ and coffee corners

James Trevett in the new eatery at Combe Garden Centre. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘Noisy’ builders upset Seaton residents

Kate Baker (left) points towards the houses being built within feet of their boundary hedge, alongside neighbour Jackie Hamblem and husband Les Baker. Picture Chris Carson

Inflatable ‘theme park’ comes to Honiton

Inflatable slide. Picture: South West's Inflatable Theme Park

Police investigate suspicious incident in Lyme Regis

Brexit Party romp to victory in European elections

Brexit Party candidate Anne Widdecombe. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Whimple captain aiming for top half after Braunton win

Braunton away at Whimple. Picture: Sam Cooper

AVRS Graham Newton qualifies to run with national half marathon squad in September

Running

Honiton Texas Scramble success for Thomas, Rogers and Stockley

golf generic picture

Police investigate suspicious incident in Lyme Regis

Stallholders invited for 90th Uplyme summer show

The trophies on offerr at Uplyme and Lyme Regis Horticultural Show. Picture Lois Wakeman.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists