AVRs Graham Newton runs the Boston Marathon

AVRs Graham Newton ran the 123rd Boston Marathon, the oldest annual marathon in the world, on Patriot’s Day in Massachusetts, writes Dave Mutter.

All the runners are bussed out 26 miles to Hopkinton where the marathon starts. Unfortunately, this year, the runners had to board the busses in the middle of a thunderstorm with torrential rain, although the weather did improve later on.

Graham said it was a great route, with a lot of downhill, and the support all along the route was fantastic.

However, Graham did not have as good a run as he had hoped, finishing in 4:26:26. Duncan Staddon had a fantastic race, finishing in 3:15:27.