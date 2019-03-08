AVRs Graham Newton runs well at the Haytor Heller

Having warmed up at the Otter River and Rail run on Saturday morning Graham Newton then drove on to Dartmoor for the early evening start of the Haytor Heller, another 10k race that takes in the ascents of both Haytor and Hound Tor.

Although Graham took a little longer than usual to complete the run he still managed to finish in 1:00:05, taking second prize in the MV60 category.

Alex Wall won the latest AVR junior handicap in 15:54 with Charlotte Mansfield taking second place in 14:18 and Grace McLennan was third in 16:45.

All three clocked new personal bests with their times! The junior rankings for the year will be disclosed on the final junior evening before the summer break.

Carol Austin was the senior handicap winner in 26:36 with Phil Bayliss finishing second in 25:42 and Tim Sibley took third place with 23:41. Lee Moran heads the rankings with 110 points, followed by Alan Morbey 93 and Lou Tucker 81.

On another warm Saturday the first finisher at Seaton Parkrun was Luke Reed from Pure Endurance Tri in 18:18.

A great AVR battle for second ended with Rob Collier taking the honours in 18:29 pipping Lee Moran into third in 18:46.

Rob was also first on age grade in 79.17 per cent. Janet Cullum was third with 77.48 per cent for her 27:23.

The third female finisher was Chloe Burridge in 22:20. David Cooke celebrated his 100th Parkrun! If you would like to volunteer to support the event occasionally please email seaton@parkrun.com