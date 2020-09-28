AVRs Graham Newton runs well at the North Devon Half Marathon

Archant

The North Devon Half Marathon took place on the final Sunday of September with social distancing being strictly adhered to, writes Dave Mutter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The runners set off from Woolacombe playing fields at timed intervals.

AVR Graham Newton took part in this very tough coast path run with nearly 1,400 feet of climb.

Graham had a very good run and was delighted to finish in 29th position overall out of 197 runners to win the MV70 category in 1:59:04.

David Cooke ran in the 800m race at the Yeovil track completing in a time of 2:36:08 which placed him sixth in the UK M65 rankings. A really superb effort.

PureTrail recently staged the ‘Race the Tide’, an annual race across the River Erme estuary. Crossing the fast-flowing river at Mothecombe was a great way to start the half marathon event, a very hilly, almost all off-road event running through the private Flete Estate and several miles of coast path, including 1,800 feet of elevation.

AVR Graham Newton enjoyed a great run, his first since before lock-down commenced, finishing 26th overall out of 119 runners in 2:09 and claiming the Male Vet over 70 prize.