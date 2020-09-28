Advanced search

AVRs Graham Newton runs well at the North Devon Half Marathon

PUBLISHED: 13:31 28 September 2020

Archant

The North Devon Half Marathon took place on the final Sunday of September with social distancing being strictly adhered to, writes Dave Mutter.

The runners set off from Woolacombe playing fields at timed intervals.

AVR Graham Newton took part in this very tough coast path run with nearly 1,400 feet of climb.

Graham had a very good run and was delighted to finish in 29th position overall out of 197 runners to win the MV70 category in 1:59:04.

David Cooke ran in the 800m race at the Yeovil track completing in a time of 2:36:08 which placed him sixth in the UK M65 rankings. A really superb effort.

PureTrail recently staged the ‘Race the Tide’, an annual race across the River Erme estuary. Crossing the fast-flowing river at Mothecombe was a great way to start the half marathon event, a very hilly, almost all off-road event running through the private Flete Estate and several miles of coast path, including 1,800 feet of elevation.

AVR Graham Newton enjoyed a great run, his first since before lock-down commenced, finishing 26th overall out of 119 runners in 2:09 and claiming the Male Vet over 70 prize.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster’s Pippins Community Centre launches £10k Crowdfunding appeal

Axminster's Pippins Community Centre. Picture Chris Carson

Axe Cliff senior’s trio complete hat-trick of Yellow Ball trophy triumphs

The Motson family on the nehc that has been presented to Axe Cliff Golf Club in memory of Peter Motson. Picture: THE MOTSON FAMILY

Allen stars as Feniton make it two wins from two with Sidmouth success

Goal!

AVRs Graham Newton runs well at the North Devon Half Marathon

Newcombe and Willis on target as Honiton Town U11s win