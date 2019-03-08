Advanced search

AVRs impress at 2019 Jurassic Coast Run

PUBLISHED: 08:49 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:49 14 August 2019

The Bridport Jurassic Coast Run route is one of the most challenging in the South West, writes Dave Mutter.

The route takes you out of West Bay along the coastal path to Thorncombe Beacon the second highest point on the south coast, across Doghouse Hill to Seatown.

The course then loops inland back to Eype and West Cliff where the lucky few who elected to run 10k run down gratefully into West Bay and the finish line.

Those doing the half marathon follow the coastal path back to Seatown for a second loop, before returning via Eype and West Cliff to the welcome finish line in West Bay. The fantastic five took on both races. Rob Collier's stunning first place in 1:45:27, 12 minutes ahead of the next runner, was the stand-out achievement.

Eleanor Wood was the first female F60 in 2:14:26 and 14th overall. Steven Lewis came 28th, 2nd M60 in 2:32:32, closely followed by Richard Jackson, 34th in 2:37:51.

Fifty-six runners took part in the half marathon. Karen Eyre ran the 10k and was the second female to finish in a time of 1:07:30, placed 12th out of 75 runners.

Read more running news from Axe Valley Runners now at www.midweekherald.co.uk

