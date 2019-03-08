Advanced search

AVRs Jake Smith wins Cardiff 10k

PUBLISHED: 12:11 03 September 2019

AVRs Jake Smith on the Cardiff podium. Picture AVR

Archant

On Sunday morning, Jake Smith took part in the Cardiff 10k race along with more than 7,000 other runners, writes Dave Mutter.

Jake had finished third in last year's race and hoped to improve on this in ideal race conditions. The first 5k was fairly tactical with the lead group going through in 14:44.

After 7k, Jake decided to test the leaders and upped the pace which managed to break the pack. Entering the last kilometre, Jake was neck and neck with Matt Clowes, but on the final incline, he managed to break away and finish 1st in a time of 29:30, three seconds ahead of second place.

Once again AVR's intrepid ultramarathon runners were welcomed to another event - the Conquest of Avalon. This 30-mile, multi-terrain route ran from Castle Cary along the ancient Leland Trail to Glastonbury, with a finish via the steep yet mystical Glastonbury Tor.

After several unscheduled diversions, lost course markings, and a few rain showers, the undeterred runners Sarah Herfet and Angela Kerr proudly finished in a time of 7:58:54.

