AVRs James Green completes the Jurassic Coast 100 race

The Jurassic Coast 100. Picture AVR Archant

There's long races and there's long races and AVR's James Green completed the Jurassic Coast 100 race which follows approximately 105 miles of Southwest coast path from Studland to Exmouth taking in 16,000ft of climb, writes Dave Mutter.

Seventy-nine people started the race at 9am on Saturday morning. Many competitors fell foul of the hot conditions on Saturday with only 43 making it to the finish.

The race had checkpoints every 10-15 miles offering the chance to re-fill empty flasks and tuck into snacks.

James passed through Beer around 4:30am on Sunday morning and was given a good cuppa and some cheer by his good lady Natalie, eventually finishing in Exmouth at 10:28am Sunday morning to take fourth place in a time of 25 hours and 28 minutes.

James reports that he was completely out of it on Sunday after finishing and couldn't walk or talk. Thankfully he's fine now!