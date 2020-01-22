Advanced search

AVRs land a cluster of new PBs at the latest Seaton Parkrun

PUBLISHED: 11:49 22 January 2020

AVR duo Scott Hare (left) and George Chapman at the Flying Fox 5k meeting. Picture: AVR

AVR duo Scott Hare (left) and George Chapman at the Flying Fox 5k meeting. Picture: AVR

Tracy Chapman and Linda Butterworth ran the 10k version of the Ninesprings by Night Flying Fox race, with George Chapman and Scott Hare completing the 5k, with all four agreeing that it was an excellent event, writes Dave Mutter.

AVRs Karen Eyre receiving the Instep Award. Picture: AVR

It was a good day for personal best (PB) times at The First Chance 10k hosted by South West Road Runners with all AVR runners gaining new PBs.

The race is a fast, flat 10km route around Exeter Riverside Valley Park. Four AVRs took part in the beautiful sunshine but they had to be extra vigilant of the many icy patches along the route.

Out of 574 finishers Duncan Staddon finished 12th in a time of 35:03, Terry Emmett was 18th, 35:44; Tim Sibley 115th, 42:24 and Amie Sibley was 428th, 58:56.

Karen Eyre was presented with her Instep Devon award recently. Instep is a series of 13 races around Exeter, Mid and East Devon. It is open to all and you need to complete five of these races to qualify for an award.

There are individuals, various veteran and team prizes. Karen was the most successful AVR in the 2019 series winning the FV 45-54 category. Angela Kerr came third in the FV55-64 category and the AVR Men were third in the team event.

On a very cold but beautifully sunny morning conditions were perfect for the latest Seaton Parkrun on Saturday.

Again, this was thanks both to EDDC, who cleared another deluge of pebbles that landed on significant parts of the Esplanade during the week, and to the Parkrun core team who swept seaweed and pebbles early Saturday morning to ensure the event could go ahead safely.

The first woman home was AVRs Kerry Board in a PB of 22:11 with Sue Hayes a couple of strides behind in 22:13.

Simon Dimmock was second overall in 17:59 with Joel Seward taking fourth in a new PB of 18:48.

Ron Seward was first on age-grade with 77.65 per cent in a PB of 22:27. Nick Adams celebrated his 100th Parkrun suitably dressed as a centurion. There were also new PBs for Simon Freathy in 22:50 and Helen Boehm in 38:47.

