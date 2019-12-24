AVRs led home at the Wellington Monument 10k by Duncan Staddon

AVR members at the Wellington Monument 10k. Picture: AVR Archant

The last run before the Christmas period was the Wellington Monument road 10k, writes Dave Mutter.

Seven AVRs were in a group of nearly 250 runners took on the very hilly challenge up to the Monument and back to Hemyock.

The first AVR home, finishing eighth overall, and first vet 40, was Duncan Staddon in a time of 38:04.

Just behind him in 10th place was Terry Emmett in a time of 38:11. Patrick Devine-Wright was 13th in 38:33, a time that also saw him take home the trophy for the fastest local runner and the afore mentioned AVR trio were the second male team home.

Lee Moran was next, finishing 15th in 38:43 and Matt Hewer finished in 40:48. Eleanor Wood was the fourth lady home and also first vet 60 in a time of 47:26.

Completing the AVR group was Ron Seward who got home in a time of 49:30. All runners were rewarded with a bottle of cider and a mince pie. Merry Christmas, everybody!