AVRs out in force at Exeter 10k

Running Archant

Last Wednesday saw several AVR's attend the Exeter 10k on the banks of the river Exe in Exeter, writes Dave Mutter.

This flat 10k is always well supported and had 269 runners. As AVR has become renowned in the running community for tough off-road races then a flat 10k on tarmac might have not appealed to the membership.

However, on this occasion yellow vests kept appearing at the start line including the new club chairperson Lesley Adams.

The AVR results were: Rob Collier, 18th, 37:52 (new PB and third M45); Matt Hewer, 27th, 39:11 (second in age category); Joel Seward, 46th, 41:03 (new PB); Karen Ayre, 80th, 44:32 (second F45); Paul Hilder, 111th, 47:48; Carol Austin, 121st, 48:37 (third F55); Angela Kerr, 169th, 52:34 (second F60); Lesley Adams, 234th, 1:03:00 (third in age category); Martin Kerr, 258th, 1:09:53.