AVRs out in force for the Kilmington Kanter
PUBLISHED: 18:05 22 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:05 22 April 2019
The annual Kilmington Kanter was held on Good Friday morning once again this year, writes Dave Mutter.
There was a strong turnout, with plenty of AVR's in the Fun Run and the seven-mile Kanter.
The junior run was won in some style by Will Birchall of Mrs Ethelston's Primary School in a time of 16:53.
He was followed home by AVR's Harvey Green, 17:06 and Will's brother, Henry, 17:57.
Other AVR results were: Peter Johns, 6th, 19:08; Kai Martin, 10th, 19:42; David Cooke, 21st, 23:40; Nick Adams, 22nd, 23:53 and Naomi Glennie, 24th, 24:08.
The main event was absolutely smashed by one of the South West's best runners, Tom Merson, who shaved an incredible two and a half minutes off the course record to finish in an astonishing 39 minutes flat.
James Green came in second with a time close to his own PB, but found himself cut adrift by three and a half minutes in a time of 42:33.
Next home was Chet Gillespie, finishing in a time of 45:34, which saw him take third over all and first in the M17 category.
He held off a strong challenge from much more seasoned campaigners, Mateusz Szala, 45:39 and Tim Lenton, fifth and 1st M45, 45:51.
The first lady home overall was SWRR 19-year-old Fiona German in a time of 56:01. The first AVR lady home and also first in the F60 category, was Eleanor Wood, 33rd overall in 57:17.
The second lady back for Axe Valley was Kerry Board, 39th, 59:37. Among the many good performances, Simon Bayliss showed he is returning to some of his form of old as he finished sixth overall in 46:53, finishing just ahead of Terry Emmett, who was seventh in 46:54.
Other AVR times were: Rob Collier, 9th, 47:52; Lee Moran, 11th, 1st M40, 48:17; James Glennie, 12th, 48:24; Joel Seward, 17th, 52:46; James Ashforth, 28th, 56:56; Ferenc Kovacs, 37th, 59:24; Ron Seward, 45th and 1st M65; 1:01:12, Richard Matthews, 51st, 1:03:16; Andrew West, 55th, 1:04:34; Ragnhild Kordt Richards, 60th, 1:06:16; John Whittaker, 66th, 1:09:07; Sarah Herfet, 67th; 1:09:11; Rosie Thoennissen and David Gedge, both 71st, 1:10:18; David Slater, 72nd, 1:10:47; Thomasin Mincham, 84th, 1:19:33, and Jennifer Ford, 85th, 1:20:35.
The day after Kilmington and in preparation for Patrick Devine-Wright's attempt at the Bob Graham Round later in June Matt Clist, Tim Lenton, Garry Perratt, Patrick Devine-Wright, James Jackson and James Green tackled an 18-mile run on Dartmoor that took in a heap of tors from Okehampton over four hours of gloriously sunny running.