AVRs out in force for the Kilmington Kanter

AVR members at the Kilmington Kanter. Picture AVR Archant

The annual Kilmington Kanter was held on Good Friday morning once again this year, writes Dave Mutter.

There was a strong turnout, with plenty of AVR's in the Fun Run and the seven-mile Kanter.

The junior run was won in some style by Will Birchall of Mrs Ethelston's Primary School in a time of 16:53.

He was followed home by AVR's Harvey Green, 17:06 and Will's brother, Henry, 17:57.

Other AVR results were: Peter Johns, 6th, 19:08; Kai Martin, 10th, 19:42; David Cooke, 21st, 23:40; Nick Adams, 22nd, 23:53 and Naomi Glennie, 24th, 24:08.

The main event was absolutely smashed by one of the South West's best runners, Tom Merson, who shaved an incredible two and a half minutes off the course record to finish in an astonishing 39 minutes flat.

James Green came in second with a time close to his own PB, but found himself cut adrift by three and a half minutes in a time of 42:33.

Next home was Chet Gillespie, finishing in a time of 45:34, which saw him take third over all and first in the M17 category.

He held off a strong challenge from much more seasoned campaigners, Mateusz Szala, 45:39 and Tim Lenton, fifth and 1st M45, 45:51.

The first lady home overall was SWRR 19-year-old Fiona German in a time of 56:01. The first AVR lady home and also first in the F60 category, was Eleanor Wood, 33rd overall in 57:17.

The second lady back for Axe Valley was Kerry Board, 39th, 59:37. Among the many good performances, Simon Bayliss showed he is returning to some of his form of old as he finished sixth overall in 46:53, finishing just ahead of Terry Emmett, who was seventh in 46:54.

Other AVR times were: Rob Collier, 9th, 47:52; Lee Moran, 11th, 1st M40, 48:17; James Glennie, 12th, 48:24; Joel Seward, 17th, 52:46; James Ashforth, 28th, 56:56; Ferenc Kovacs, 37th, 59:24; Ron Seward, 45th and 1st M65; 1:01:12, Richard Matthews, 51st, 1:03:16; Andrew West, 55th, 1:04:34; Ragnhild Kordt Richards, 60th, 1:06:16; John Whittaker, 66th, 1:09:07; Sarah Herfet, 67th; 1:09:11; Rosie Thoennissen and David Gedge, both 71st, 1:10:18; David Slater, 72nd, 1:10:47; Thomasin Mincham, 84th, 1:19:33, and Jennifer Ford, 85th, 1:20:35.

The day after Kilmington and in preparation for Patrick Devine-Wright's attempt at the Bob Graham Round later in June Matt Clist, Tim Lenton, Garry Perratt, Patrick Devine-Wright, James Jackson and James Green tackled an 18-mile run on Dartmoor that took in a heap of tors from Okehampton over four hours of gloriously sunny running.