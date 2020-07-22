AVRs Patrick Devine-Wright sets new record time for 75-mile Dartmoor run

Patrick Devine-Wright and Tim Lenton here in action in 2014 at the Four Trigs race that patrick won. The pair were back in action last weekend tackling the challenging Dartmoor Round event. Picture; ARCHANT ARCHIVES Archant

On the middle Saturday of July, just one month after completing the Dartmoor Round with a friend in 18 hours and 45 minutes, Patrick Devine-Wright returned to Dartmoor in an attempt to break the record for the run, writes Dave Mutter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Dartmoor Round is an event that takes in 28 tors, involves 12,000 feet of ascent and covers 75-miles of cross-country.

Starting alone at 4.30am and in thick mist in the village of Meavy, Patrick kept going all day and was, at various times, joined by support runners Colin Kirk-Potter, Andy Vallance, Paul, Jo Meek and Tim Lenton who ran with him on occasional sections including the final stretch from Western Beacon just above Ivybridge.

With the previous record time standing at 18 hours and six minutes, held by Nigel Jenkins since 1999, Patrick ran strongly and finished fast, descending from Sheepstor back to Meavy at 9.18pm to set a new record time of 16 hours and 48 minutes.

Huge thanks to all the support runners for making it happen on another great day out in the wilds of Dartmoor.