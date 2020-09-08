AVRs Patrick Devine-Wright smashes Dartmoor Round record

Archant

AVR member Patrick Devine-Wright broke the record for the Dartmoor Round on the first Saturday of September, writes Dave Mutter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Devine-Wright completed the 75-mile, 28 tor route in a time of 12 hours and 40 minutes, taking over an hour off the previous record time for the event.

The run was a real team effort as he benefited from the support of five runners (including AVR’s Tim Lenton) and two car drivers.

This is Patrick’s third completion of the Dartmoor Round this summer, and is roughly equivalent to running the Grizzly four times back-to-back and each one in less than three-and-a-half hours!

Meanwhile, another AVR member, Shirley Salter, ran the Severn Bridge 10K Time Trial in a time of one hour and eight minutes.

This proved to be a well-organised meeting with chip timing and the runners starting at 10 sec intervals.

Shirley said post-race: “Don’t let anyone tell you the Severn Bridge is flat!”