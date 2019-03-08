AVRs Ragnhild Richards runs well in Turkish half marathon

AVR Ragnhild Richards with her medal after running the Kas half marathon in Turkey. Picture AVR Archant

AVR member Ragnhild Richards was in Kaş, Turkey to take on a hilly half marathon, writes Dave Mutter.

The race proved to be the hottest (32 degrees throughout!) she has undertaken at the distance and her time was her slowest for a half marathon as she completed the event in a time of 2:16.

That did see her finish first in her age group for which she was presented with a medal on the podium set up in the town square!

Meanwhile, Amie and Tim Sibley completed the Eden Project half marathon. The multi-terrain hilly route winds its way through some lovely Cornish countryside before finishing in front of the icon biomes.

This year it included more than its fair share of mud after recent rains, which thankfully stopped just before the race started.

Amie finished 615th out of 944 finishers in 2:23:01, with Tim one place behind.

Sarah Herfet and Steve Maclure competed in the Burton Bradstock Marathon - a brilliantly organised event which spanned two undulating loops around some country lanes of West Dorset. The torrential rain made the conditions very challenging due to loads of surface water and debris. Despite this, Sarah ran extremely well to finish third female in 4:38:41 and Steve 5:06:14. Mark Day ran the associated half marathon finishing 26th in 2:08:25.

The Great West run, a journey through the Exeter's city centre, followed by pretty country lanes and stunning views across the city and a fantastic stadium finish. Was held on Sunday with considerable AVR success. Andrew West was the first AVR home 469th out of 1,925 in 1:47:02 just ahead of Ron Seward 485th, 1:48:25. Other AVR times were: Ferenc Kovacs, 501st, 1:47:24; Hannah Williams, 527th, 1:47:52; Wayne Tooze, 597th, 1:51:55; Angela Kerr, 661st, 1:54:16; Steven Lewis, 666th, 1:53:15; Vicki Wraight, 804th, 1:57:14; Georgia Dommet,t 928th, 2:00:11; Lindsey Freathy, 966th, 2:00:16; Ian Smith, 1,004th, 2:02:05; Samantha Tooze, 1,365th, 2:14:09; Susan Wall, 1,510th 2:20:34; Helen Holmes, 1,511th, 2:20:35; Rachael Tattershall, 1,512th, 2:20:35; Eleanor Carr, 1,538th, 2:21:14; Shaun Vinnicombe, 1,629th, 2:25:02; Fiona Pyle, 1,805th, 2:37:45 and Laura Kerr, 1,806th, 2:37:45.

Alex Wall won the junior AVR handicap in 15:54 with Charlotte Mansfield taking second place in 14:18 and Grace McLennan was third in 17:19. Alex leads the junior rankings with 96 points followed by George Chapman 89 and Harry McMahon 85 points.

Eleanor Wood won the October AVR senior handicap in 25:10, the first win for ages. She was followed by Tim Sibley, 22:58 and Lee Moran, 20:20. Lee Moran heads the senior Rrnkings with 157 points, Tim Sibley is second with 125 points and Kerry Board is third with 122.

Chard RRC's Wayne Loveridge won the latest Seaton Parkrun in 17:56 with AVR's Simon Dimmock taking second place in 18:27 and Matthew Orsman was third in 19:12. Ellen Keast was the first female in 20:37 followed by Rachael Moss, 23:13 and Helen Webb of Desford Striders in 24:49.