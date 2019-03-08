AVRs Rob Collier in top 10 finish at Haldon Forest Flyer meeting

AVR members who were in action at the 2019 Haldon Forest Flyers meeting. Picture: AVR Archant

On a blustery Friday evening 10 AVR's headed off to Haldon Forest Park for the Forest Flyer.

This is a five-mile run on the trails around the Forest with about 650 feet of climb most of which is on one mega hill in the last mile of the race.

The rain relented for an hour so and the race went ahead in good conditions for running.

First back and eighth overall was Rob Collier in 31:34. Karen Eyre overtook three ladies on the last hill to take fifth lady, 37th overall in 37:22.

Angela Kerr had a strong finish crossing 95th in 46:30, knocking a minute off her time from last year.

Emma Richardson's good form continued finishing 129th in 50:30. Other impressive performances were Shaun Vinnicombe 53:57, Martin Kerr 56:48, Janet Woodward 59:12, Gill Day 59:12, Denise Burgess 59:35 and Sam Summers 59:47.

Angela Kerr won the AVR Senior August handicap in a new PB of 28:48.

James Ashforth was second in a time of 23:28 and third was Tim Sibley in 23:52.

Lee Moran tops the current rankings with 128 points followed by Alan Morbey 103 and Lou Tucker 98.

Ben Smith won the latest Seaton Parkrun in 18:36 followed by Rob Grant of Otley AC in 19:18 with AVRs Simon Dimmock, third in 19:30. The first female was Ellie Osmond of Blackheath & Bromley AC in 22:41 followed by AVR's Ellie Dominey, 23:04 and Emma Bailey of Clapham AC in 23:04. There were 282 Parkrunners this week.