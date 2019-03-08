Advanced search

AVRs Ron Seward completes his 50th Parkrun

PUBLISHED: 09:06 29 May 2019

AVR members at Bridport taking part in the inaugural Jurrasic Coast Half Marathon

Archant

The weather could not have been nicer to welcome many visitors to Seaton Parkrun on the final Saturday of May, writes Dave Mutter.

Members of AVR held their own in a very competitive field of 319 Parkrunners and also provided the support needed to make this an inclusive and safe event.

Hats off, to Ron Seward who completed his 50th Parkrun on Saturday, bagging a new PB of 22:39 and came third overall on age grade, 76.16 per cent.

George Chapman also recorded a PB of 20:16. Janet Cullum came first overall on age grade, 76.92 per cent while Karen Eyre and Chloe Burridge were second and third women to finish, clocking times of 21:46 and 22:14 respectively. Simon Dimmock finished third overall in 17:44.

In addition, the three pacers were AVRs; Keith Agland, Matt Hewer and Tim Sibley, all successfully achieving their given paces while AVR Carol Austin was the guide runner to a visually impaired visiting Parkrunner.

AVRs Jake Smith smashed his PB by more than 20 seconds when he finished third in the 5000m A race at the prestigious BMC event in Manchester clocking an impressive, yet agonising 14:00:45, writes Dave Mutter.

Rob Collier ran a wet the Edinburgh marathon with a headwind to contend with for the last eight miles.

It was a course considered to be one of the quickest in Europe so Rob set off with the goal of achieving a sub three hour time.

He certainly achieved that finishing in 2:57:47, a 10 minute PB! Rob's daughter Hannah took 30 minutes off her PB from last year, finishing in 4:16:40.

