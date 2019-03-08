Advanced search

AVRs run well at Otter Rail and River Race

PUBLISHED: 15:39 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 15 July 2019

AVR members at the Otter Rail and River Run. Picture AVR

Archant

Fourteen AVR members headed to Tipton St John playing fields for the start of the Otter River and Rail race, a 10k multi terrain run that follows the banks of the River Otter and then heads along the old railway line, taking in fields, tracks and woodland along the way, writes Dave Mutter.

The first AVR home was Graham Newton in 47:50, winning the MV70 category, closely followed by Eleanor Wood in 47:59, and first FV60 prize.

Finishing strongly as second MV65 was Kevin Feeney in 54:29, and improving on last years time and coming home as third FV60 was Angela Kerr in 57:01.

More fine performances came from: Bob Carter, 59:40, Emma Richardson and Sam Tooze, 1:03:15, Sandra Mortimer, 1:05:12, Laura Kerr, 1:06:44, Carolyn Nation, 1:07:09, Shaun Vinnicombe, 1:07:19, Robert Kerr, 1:13:23, Diane Newton, 1:14:23, Sam Summers, 1:18:43 and Denise Burgess 1:18:45. It was a lovely event and a good time was had by all.

