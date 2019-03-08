Advanced search

AVRs take on and complete the Charmouth Challenge

PUBLISHED: 14:10 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:10 09 July 2019

AVR members at the Charmouth Challenge. Picture AVR

On a hot sunny day, eight AVRs went to Charmouth to run the Challenge which took in Golden Cap which is the highest point on the SW Coastal Path, writes Dave Mutter.

This is a tough eight mile fell race which was won by James Baker of Chichester Runners in 52:17 and the first female runner was Helen Wallington of Totton RC in 1:05:34.

The first AVR home was Eleanor Wood, finishing as fifth lady, 56th overall and first Vet 60 in 1:13:55.

The other AVR members finishing were: Kerry Board, 90th in 1:18:29; Ron Seward, 127th, 1:22:44; Alan Morbey, 157th, 1:28:23; David Slater, 201st, 1:34:56; Vicki Wraight, 216th, 1:38:23; John Larcombe, 228th, 1:39:18 and Tracey Chapman, 290th, 1:51:21. All 343 runners were rewarded with a cold shower from the local Fire Brigade at the finish.

In the Junior Race the first two places were taken by AVR juniors with George Chapman taking first place in a time of 11:37 and second was Sam Eyre in 12:11. This represents an amazing achievement considering there were 159 runners.

Thank you to Charmouth Primary School for organising such an iconic race.

