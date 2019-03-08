AVRs Tim Lenton finishes third at the Sibleco Templar 10 in South Devon

AVRs Tim Lenton claimed an excellent third place at the Sibleco Templar 10, an event organised by Teignbridge Trotters, writes Dave Mutter.

AVR members at the Templar 10 meeting. Picture: AVR AVR members at the Templar 10 meeting. Picture: AVR

The race distance was cut down to eight miles as the route needed to be diverted away from the river Teign due to all the previous days rain!

This still didn't stop over 250 runners from turning up and enjoying the exceptionally muddy and difficult terrain.

Tim completed the course in 49:51 and also claimed first over 45 male. Patrick Devine-Wright also ran well to finish sixth in 51:21 and Matt Hewer was 18th in 55:29.

After the torrential rain on Saturday the weather for the Bideford 10 miler was definitely a little kinder, much to the relief of more than 900 runners who lined up for the start.

AVR had a good turnout for this fairly flat and fast paced race, and they all gave fine performances despite having to wade through about 50 metres of flooded pathway. Graham Newton was first AVR back, finishing 162nd in 1:15:56, taking the trophy for second MV70, followed by Bob Carter, 496th, 1:33:46, and Jeremy Slade, 532nd, 1:35:12, a new PB and 14 minutes quicker than last year. Leading the AVR ladies home was Diane Newton, 720th, 1:48:37, winning the trophy for third FV70, closely followed by Carolyn Nation, 734th, 1:49:54; Liz Slade, 775th, 1:56:36 and Sam Summers, 795th in 2:01:23.

Rob Collier and Angela Kerr headed off to Pensilva in Cornwall for the Cornish Marathon.

This is advertised as Cornwall's only all-road marathon with about 1,900 feet of climb around the lanes and over Bodmin Moor.

Due to flooding the race was rerouted resulting in an extra 600 feet of climb! Conditions were a little wet although the wind had subsided. In a race won in 2:47 Rob finished 12th and third M45 in 3:10:14 while Angela finished in 4:35:12 and took home second F60.

Paul Lloyd, Mark Day, Martin Owen, Shaun Vinnicombe Denise Burgess and Diana Burn ran the Dukes 10k at Sidmouth with Diana finishing in 1:03, second in age group and Paul in his first 10k in 1:15.

The race started at Sidford hall, then along the byes to the seafront and back. It was a challenging run with steep hills and shared paths of walkers and dogs enjoying the lovely sunshine.